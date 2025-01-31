Biden Faces Criticism for Delayed Menthol Cigarette Ban After Trump Pulls Proposal

When President Joe Biden’s administration announced its intent to ban menthol cigarettes, the medical community celebrated, anticipating it could save lives and encourage more people to quit smoking. However, the ban has faced delays, and now, it appears that the proposal may be shelved indefinitely.

Though flavored cigarettes have been banned in the U.S. since 2009, menthol remains the lone exception. The flavor makes cigarettes less irritating, which can lead to higher addiction rates. The Biden administration first announced plans to ban menthol cigarettes in 2021, but after several delays, the rule was postponed until spring 2024. The administration’s failure to finalize the ban left public health advocates disappointed.

Critics React to Biden’s Inaction

The American Lung Association, one of the key groups advocating for the ban, criticized Biden for his inaction. The group claims that the delay will lead to continued smoking-related deaths, which account for over 490,000 deaths annually in the U.S. The association accuses the tobacco industry of influencing the decision to maintain the status quo, as it continues to profit from menthol sales, which are particularly popular among Black smokers.

While public health advocates argue that the menthol ban would have saved lives, others, including some social justice groups, have raised concerns that such a ban could lead to greater policing in communities of color. With about 80% of Black adults who smoke using menthol cigarettes, opponents fear that enforcement could increase tensions between law enforcement and marginalized communities. Critics suggest that the tobacco industry has funded some of the organizations lobbying against the ban, positioning the debate as one about public health versus racial justice

As this issue continues to unfold, it has become a focal point in political discourse, with Republicans using it to appeal to Black voters in swing states. Meanwhile, cigarette companies like Altria and Reynolds American have voiced their support for the withdrawal of the menthol ban, arguing that prohibition would only create illicit markets and exacerbate public health problems.

In the absence of a national menthol ban, health advocates are urging the federal government to implement alternative measures. These include creating a tracking system for counterfeit tobacco products and ensuring that e-cigarette manufacturers contribute to the FDA’s regulatory activities. However, the FDA’s communication has been temporarily halted under the Trump administration’s directives.

What The Author Thinks The Biden administration’s failure to follow through on the menthol cigarette ban is a major public health setback. Not only does it reflect the influence of corporate interests over regulatory decisions, but it also sends the wrong message about the seriousness of tackling smoking-related deaths. The government must act with urgency and resolve to protect public health and address the disparities in smoking-related harm, particularly in marginalized communities.

