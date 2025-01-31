DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Politics

Biden Faces Criticism for Delayed Menthol Cigarette Ban After Trump Pulls Proposal

ByDayne Lee

Jan 31, 2025

Biden Faces Criticism for Delayed Menthol Cigarette Ban After Trump Pulls Proposal

When President Joe Biden’s administration announced its intent to ban menthol cigarettes, the medical community celebrated, anticipating it could save lives and encourage more people to quit smoking. However, the ban has faced delays, and now, it appears that the proposal may be shelved indefinitely.

Though flavored cigarettes have been banned in the U.S. since 2009, menthol remains the lone exception. The flavor makes cigarettes less irritating, which can lead to higher addiction rates. The Biden administration first announced plans to ban menthol cigarettes in 2021, but after several delays, the rule was postponed until spring 2024. The administration’s failure to finalize the ban left public health advocates disappointed.

Critics React to Biden’s Inaction

The American Lung Association, one of the key groups advocating for the ban, criticized Biden for his inaction. The group claims that the delay will lead to continued smoking-related deaths, which account for over 490,000 deaths annually in the U.S. The association accuses the tobacco industry of influencing the decision to maintain the status quo, as it continues to profit from menthol sales, which are particularly popular among Black smokers.

While public health advocates argue that the menthol ban would have saved lives, others, including some social justice groups, have raised concerns that such a ban could lead to greater policing in communities of color. With about 80% of Black adults who smoke using menthol cigarettes, opponents fear that enforcement could increase tensions between law enforcement and marginalized communities. Critics suggest that the tobacco industry has funded some of the organizations lobbying against the ban, positioning the debate as one about public health versus racial justice

As this issue continues to unfold, it has become a focal point in political discourse, with Republicans using it to appeal to Black voters in swing states. Meanwhile, cigarette companies like Altria and Reynolds American have voiced their support for the withdrawal of the menthol ban, arguing that prohibition would only create illicit markets and exacerbate public health problems.

In the absence of a national menthol ban, health advocates are urging the federal government to implement alternative measures. These include creating a tracking system for counterfeit tobacco products and ensuring that e-cigarette manufacturers contribute to the FDA’s regulatory activities. However, the FDA’s communication has been temporarily halted under the Trump administration’s directives.

What The Author Thinks

The Biden administration’s failure to follow through on the menthol cigarette ban is a major public health setback. Not only does it reflect the influence of corporate interests over regulatory decisions, but it also sends the wrong message about the seriousness of tackling smoking-related deaths. The government must act with urgency and resolve to protect public health and address the disparities in smoking-related harm, particularly in marginalized communities.

Featured image credit: GetArchieve

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Utah Advances Bill Allowing State to Invest in Crypto
Jan 30, 2025 Dayne Lee
Mental Health Goes Digital: AIC Tackles Generation Gap
Jan 30, 2025 Ethan Lin
Bitwise Seeks SEC Approval for Dogecoin ETF Tracking Memecoin Price
Jan 30, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801