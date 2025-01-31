X Partners with Visa to Power Payments on X Money

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, is taking a big step towards becoming a financial hub. They’ve just announced a partnership with Visa to handle person-to-person payments for their upcoming X Money product.

Visa Direct Integration

X will utilize Visa Direct, a real-time money transfer solution, to power several key features of X Money:

Users can easily add money to their X Money wallet. Peer-to-peer payments: Seamlessly send and receive money from other X users.

X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, revealed this partnership as the first of many exciting announcements planned for X Money this year. While the product isn’t launching just yet, this collaboration marks significant progress.

X’s Financial Ambitions

Elon Musk’s vision for X as a financial platform has been in the works since his takeover. He initially discussed facilitating creator tipping and offering high-yield returns on balances held within X.

To lay the groundwork for X Money, the company has been actively securing money transmitter licenses in numerous U.S. states through its X Payments subsidiary. Currently, they hold licenses in over 40 states.

App researchers have uncovered code snippets hinting at X Money’s functionality, including wallet loading and peer-to-peer payments. However, it appears that X Money might not be available across all U.S. states at launch, as indicated by app researcher Nima Owji.

Author’s Opinion This partnership with Visa seems to be a solid step towards Musk’s goal of creating an “everything app” similar to WeChat in China. Integrating payments into a platform with such a massive user base could be a game-changer, potentially revolutionizing how people manage their finances and interact online. It’s an ambitious undertaking, and it will be fascinating to see how it unfolds in the coming months.

