CRX Coatings Announces Breakthrough In Sustainable Maritime Graphene Solutions

CRX Coatings is announcing new graphene-based paint solutions for superior paint protection, improved performance, and higher environmental sustainability.

Recent advancements in graphene technology have made it possible to create innovative new applications in the maritime industry. The company explains that graphene is a notoriously difficult material to work with due to its delicate chemical structure. However, CRX Coatings’ graphene-based formulas are now proving equal to the challenges of inconsistent dispersal, mass production, and metal substrate adhesion experienced by other manufacturers.

CRX Coatings is actively developing new graphene-based technologies for application in a diverse range of industries, including nuclear, concrete, oil, gas, metal, and polymer production.

The company’s flagship X21 anti-fouling paint showcases graphene’s potential for use in products with enhanced durability, improved hydrodynamic performance, and environmentally friendly performance.

“Our team of dedicated researchers and engineers is continually exploring new frontiers in coating technology. We are actively developing innovative solutions for thermal mitigation, abrasion and corrosion resistance, and antifungal/microbial properties among others.”

Graphene – which is extracted from graphite – is a nanomaterial, consisting of very thin two-dimensional sheets of carbon atoms. Scientists at the University of Manchester were the first to isolate the compound in 2003. Graphene has since been recognized as one of the strongest and most versatile substances known to man – it is 200 times stronger than steel despite being incredibly thin (just one atom thick). The material is also renowned for its conductivity, elasticity, and light absorption qualities.

Graphene coating, such as that used in CRX Coatings’ flagship X21 marine bottom paint, harnesses the material’s corrosion-resistant qualities to produce a paint that is more durable than biocide-based alternatives. The coating provides a smooth surface which makes it difficult for organisms to attach themselves to the hull, reducing the need for scraping and scrubbing.

The material’s anti-friction surface also improves the speed and performance of vessels by reducing drag. The coating allows boats to self-clean, harnessing a vessel’s motion to remove fouling as it moves through the water.

X21 by CRX Coatings is suitable for both freshwater and saltwater vessels and can be successfully applied to steel, fiberglass, and aluminum hulls.

“All these benefits exist without the need of a sloughing mechanism (i.e copper) which results in less damage to ocean life and coral reefs.”

As the development of graphene coatings continues across a wide range of industries, new applications are constantly being explored. For example, the highly durable nature of graphite-coated surfaces makes them suitable for electronics, particularly those that must stand up to the rigors of industry, explains CRX Coatings.

Graphene is also being deployed in the manufacture of new solar energy infrastructure, next-generation hydrophobic textiles, medical devices, and implants, as well as many experimental uses in the automotive industry. This list will expand as the development of these solutions continues.

CRX Coatings is a specialty provider of graphene-based maritime solutions. They have drawn upon decades of advanced material development to create their product catalog, and are in the process of refining and improving their maritime solutions based on rigorous field testing and additional laboratory research.

