Summer Just Got a Whole Lot Brighter: JR Bespoke Designs Unveils Stunning New Pieces

Feb 4, 2025

Founded by renowned designer, Jarryn Allen, JR Bespoke Designs has established themselves as a go-to destination for clients seeking unique, high-quality furniture and interior design solutions. With a passion for creating truly bespoke pieces that reflect each client’s individual style and personality, Jarryn and his team have built a reputation for excellence, attention to detail, and exceptional customer service.

The new collection, carefully crafted by Jarryn and his team, showcases the studio’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional craftsmanship. Each piece, including the iconic custom made dining tables and natural wood vanity units, has been meticulously designed to not only make a statement but also provide functionality and comfort. From sleek, modern chairs to elegant, handcrafted hard wood dining tables and luxurious beds, every item in the collection exudes a sense of refinement and poise.

“We’re incredibly excited to unveil our new collection, which represents the perfect blend of style, sophistication, and functionality,” said Jarryn Allen, Founder and Principal Designer of JR Bespoke Designs. “Our goal is to provide our clients with truly unique, bespoke pieces that reflect their individuality and personal taste, while also delivering exceptional quality, comfort, and value.”

JR Bespoke Designs proudly stands by their business values, including: 

  • Sustainability: The studio is committed to using environmentally friendly materials and practices wherever possible, reducing waste and minimising its carbon footprint.
  • Customisation: JR Bespoke Designs pride themselves on their ability to create truly bespoke pieces, working closely with clients to bring their unique vision to life.
  • Quality and craftsmanship: The studio’s team of skilled craftsmen and designers are dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and attention to detail, ensuring that every piece meets the highest standards.
  • Client relationships: JR Bespoke Designs values all unique relationships with clients, providing exceptional and tailored customer service, guidance, and support throughout the design and manufacturing process. Collaborating with clients to produce custom made dining tables and vanity units to suit any space.

To experience the stunning new collection from JR Bespoke Designs, visit their website or schedule a consultation with Jarryn and his team of professional designers and wood craftspeople.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

