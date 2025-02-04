DMR News

Expert Insights: The Packaging People Announce Optimising Brand Packaging for E-commerce Success

ByEthan Lin

Feb 4, 2025

The e-commerce market has experienced unprecedented growth, with online shopping becoming the new norm for Australian consumers. As a result, packaging has evolved from a mere afterthought to a critical component of the overall customer experience and packaging suppliers across Melbourne must keep up.

“In the e-commerce space, packaging is often the first physical touchpoint a customer has with a brand,” notes a spokesperson on behalf of The Packaging People. “It’s essential to get it right, as it can make or break the customer’s perception of the brand.”

Offering custom packaging across Australia, The Packaging People have identified several key considerations for businesses looking to optimise their brand packaging for e-commerce success in 2025:

1. Branding and Aesthetics

Packaging is an extension of a brand’s identity, and it’s crucial to ensure that it aligns with the brand’s overall visual identity. “Custom packaging with a brand’s logo, colours, and typography can help create a cohesive brand image and enhance customer recognition,” advises a spokesperson.

2. Protection and Safety

With the rise of e-commerce, packaging must be designed to withstand the rigours of shipping and handling. Damage to products during transit can result in costly returns, negative reviews, and a loss of customer trust. The packaging specialists advise that it’s essential to select packaging materials that provide adequate protection and safety for the products.

3. Sustainability

Consumers are increasingly environmentally conscious, and businesses must respond to this trend. Sustainable, compostable and eco-friendly packaging options, such as biodegradable materials, recyclable packaging, and minimal packaging, can help reduce waste and enhance a brand’s eco-friendly credentials.

4. Unboxing Experience

The unboxing experience has become a critical aspect of e-commerce, with customers sharing their experiences on social media. A well-designed unboxing experience can create a memorable and shareable moment, driving customer engagement and loyalty. 

In today’s competitive e-commerce landscape, optimising brand packaging is crucial for businesses to stand out, build customer loyalty, and drive growth. By considering branding and aesthetics, protection and safety, sustainability, and the unboxing experience, businesses can create packaging that not only protects their products but also enhances their brand image and customer experience.

To learn more about The Packaging People and their high-quality packaging options, visit their website.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

