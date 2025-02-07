Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25 Ultra with Titanium Build

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has officially been unveiled, boasting a robust titanium construction that enhances its premium appeal. Set to ship starting February 3, this latest addition to Samsung’s flagship lineup promises excellent durability and performance. The device features a more understated design compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with slightly rounded corners offering a fresh aesthetic touch.

S-Pen Modifications and Screen Durability

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Ultra showcases several noteworthy modifications. Among them is a redesigned S-Pen, which has undergone a downgrade but still retains a battery slot. This change reflects Samsung’s decision to remove low-power Bluetooth connectivity, including gesture functions and the remote photo capture button. Despite these alterations, the S-Pen remains an integral part of the device’s functionality.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 screen, renowned for its scratch resistance. The screen held up well during durability tests, showing visible damage only at level 7 on the scratch scale. The device also successfully passed rigorous bend tests, demonstrating no significant flexes or structural weaknesses.

The build quality of the Galaxy S25 Ultra maintains high standards, although there’s room for further refinement. A point of contention is the camera rings, which have been criticized for their impracticality and tendency to accumulate dust. Durability tests have shown that these rings can be easily removed, suggesting they are primarily for aesthetic purposes.

Despite these criticisms, the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s titanium construction ensures it can withstand considerable pressure without breaking or warping. This makes it an ideal choice for users who may be less cautious with their devices. Its familiar design language resonates with those acquainted with the Galaxy series, providing both comfort and reliability.

Author’s Opinion The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to innovation and durability in its flagship devices. While the changes to the S-Pen and camera ring design might not appeal to all users, the overall enhancements in build and screen durability will certainly make it a strong contender in the high-end smartphone market. Samsung’s focus on refining its materials and technology ensures that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is not only about looks but also about substantial quality improvements.

Featured image credit: HS You via Flickr

