OpenAI Expands Global Reach with Strategic Partnerships in Korea and Japan

OpenAI has announced a significant partnership with Kakao, a leading South Korean tech company, aiming to integrate its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology into KakaoTalk, a popular messaging platform. This collaboration will lead to the development of Kanana, a new Korean-language assistant, marking a pivotal step in enhancing communication tools for millions of users. In addition to this, the partnership involves Kakao becoming a customer of OpenAI, adopting ChatGPT Enterprise internally to streamline operations among its employees.

In a parallel move, OpenAI has revealed plans to invest $100 billion in Stargate, a groundbreaking joint venture with SoftBank and Oracle. This initiative will focus on constructing multiple data centers dedicated to AI advancements in the United States. SoftBank has committed a substantial $3 billion budget to deploy OpenAI’s technology across its group operations and subsidiaries, indicating a robust commitment to integrating AI into various sectors. Furthermore, SoftBank has launched SB OpenAI Japan, a joint venture aimed at developing customized solutions for Japanese enterprises.

Partnership Details and Projects

The integration of OpenAI’s technology into KakaoTalk signifies a transformative enhancement for the platform, providing users access to sophisticated AI features. Initially, the partnership will focus on three key projects: the development of Kanana, the incorporation of OpenAI’s technology into KakaoTalk, and the internal deployment of ChatGPT Enterprise by Kakao. OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, emphasized the potential of this collaboration to revolutionize user communication and connectivity:

“Kakao has a deep understanding of how technology can enrich everyday lives, and they’ve consistently delivered innovative experiences for their users.”

Sam Altman

OpenAI and SoftBank are reportedly in discussions to lead a formidable funding round for OpenAI, potentially valuing the company at an astonishing $300 billion. This collaboration extends to building AI superservers and other infrastructure within the U.S. under the Stargate project. Over the next four years, this ambitious project is projected to see investments totaling up to $500 billion from the three companies involved.

The introduction of Operator, an innovative agent by OpenAI, showcases its capability to perform tasks such as vacation planning and restaurant reservations online. Additionally, OpenAI has unveiled Deep Research, a feature designed for conducting comprehensive internet research on complex topics. These developments underscore OpenAI’s commitment to expanding AI functionalities in practical applications.

OpenAI’s strategic moves place it alongside tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, all of which are advancing their proprietary AI chips. These ventures highlight the competitive landscape in AI technology development and the race towards greater computational power and efficiency.

SoftBank’s potential major investment in OpenAI remains speculative but is indicative of the growing interest and financial backing in AI innovations. The collaborative efforts between SoftBank and OpenAI within the Stargate project reflect a shared vision for pioneering advancements in AI infrastructure.

What The Author Thinks OpenAI’s bold moves with Kakao and SoftBank signal an aggressive expansion into AI-driven services that promise to reshape industries. While ambitious, these ventures also reflect the high stakes in global tech leadership, where innovation and strategic partnerships dictate market dominance. As OpenAI pushes forward with its expansive projects, the broader implications for global tech dynamics and AI accessibility remain significant and transformative.

