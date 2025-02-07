Reges Elektrik establishes “Energy School for Women” to increase women’s employment

The Ministry of Family and Social Services and Reges Elektrik took action to improve the knowledge and experience of women working in the energy sector or planning a career in this field, with the motto “Women’s Energy, Turkey’s Energy”. The academy called “Energy School for Women” was established in cooperation with Istanbul Kültür University.﻿

Süreyya Erkan, Director General of the Status of Women, Ministry of Family and Social Services of the Republic of Turkey (right) and Dr. Cansu Ünal Öngören, Reges Electric Finance Director (left)

ISTANBUL — In Turkey, significant steps are being taken to ensure that women participate in the workforce more actively and effectively. The “Energy School for Women Project” is being implemented to close the gap between male and female employment rates in the energy sector. The project, which supports women working in the electrical energy sector or planning a career in this sector to deepen their knowledge and experience, thus further supporting women’s participation in the sector, is carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Family and Social Services, Reges Elektrik, and Istanbul Kültür University. In this context, a Cooperation Protocol was signed between the Ministry of Family and Social Services of the Republic of Turkey and Reges Elektrik on 17 January 2025, contributing to the increase of women’s employment in the energy sector.

The academy named “Energy School for Women,” established as part of the project, will hold its first lesson on 10 April 2025, hosted by Istanbul Kültür University.

Women’s employment in the energy sector will be increased

Data released by the International Energy Agency on women and men equality in the energy sector reveals the importance of the Energy School for Women Project.According to the agency’s research, only 16% of the traditional energy sector’s workforce comprises women. Research from the International Renewable Energy Agency similarly shows that women make up just 32% of the renewable energy workforce. To address this disparity, the project aims to create an internationally standardised value chain, thereby both promoting women and men equality and increasing women’s representation in the energy sector.

Applications open between 3 February and 3 March 2025

Energy School for Women intends to enhance the technical, academic, and sectoral knowledge of women professionals in the energy sector. By doing so, it supports qualified female employment and promotes diversity and inclusivity. The curriculum of the training, which will run once a year, includes subjects such as energy supply, leadership, management skills, and sustainability.

The academy, under the slogan “Women’s Energy, Turkey’s Energy,” will accept applications from February 3rd to March 3rd. Female candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree or are final-year university students may apply. The five-week training program’s first lesson is scheduled for April 10th. Lessons, covering technical, academic, and sectoral topics, will run for three hours every week until May 10th.

One participant who completes the program successfully will be employed at Reges Elektrik

To qualify for a certificate, participants must meet three main requirements. They must attend all lessons fully and then achieve at least 40% success in a case study analysis starting in the third week, as well as a 60% success rate in the final exam at the end of the term. One woman professional who completes the program successfully will be offered employment within Reges Elektrik.