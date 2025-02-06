DECO Unveils mmWave Wireless LED All-in-One Display at ISE 2025, Ushering in a New Era of Sleek and Aesthetic Design

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the world’s premier exhibition for audiovisual and systems integration, opened today at Fira Barcelona, spotlighting innovative solutions from industry leaders. A highlight of the event was the debut of DECO Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“DECO”), a Chinese pioneer in mmWave wireless connection, which unveiled a revolutionary LED All-in-One display powered by millimeter-wave technology, developed in collaboration with NovaStar. Combining sleek, compact design with cutting-edge connectivity, the display is ideal for modern living rooms, meeting spaces, and classrooms.

The 108-inch LED All-in-One display, composed of 16 modular cabinets, exemplifies engineering precision with its ultra-thin, lightweight design—ideal for applications in residential, corporate, and educational settings. Demonstrated live at booth 3D700, the display integrates DECO’s proprietary mmWave Wireless Connection Solution, enabling seamless “connect-and-play” assembly as nearby cabinets automatically link and function without traditional backplane cabling.

Image: NovaStar & DECO Joint Exhibition at ISE 2025

“Millimeter-wave technology leverages the 28–300 GHz frequency spectrum to deliver ultra-high-speed data transfer rates of up to 18 Gbps,” explained Cheng Li, founder and CEO of DECO. “This cutting-edge wireless solution not only eliminates the complexities of wired backplanes but also paves the way for minimalist, aesthetically optimized LED products.”

The innovation is a product of extensive ecosystem collaboration. NovaStar developed an advanced hardware control system, seamlessly interfacing with DECO’s mmWave Wireless Connection for efficient power and data transmission between LED modules. Shanxi Gaoke Huajie Optoelectronics Technology Co. (“Shanxi Gaoke”), a leading Chinese LED panel manufacturer, contributed to the research, prototyping, and mass production of this high-performance solution.

“This technology marks a major breakthrough in wireless data transmission for LED displays,” said Xinzhong Jie, R&D Director at Shanxi Gaoke. “It overcomes the limitations of wired systems, enabling faster speeds, greater stability, and more flexible applications while transforming design possibilities for the industry.”

Guifeng Wei, General Manager of Control System Products at NovaStar, emphasized the transformative potential of DECO’s mmWave Wireless Connection Solution in next-generation LED technologies. “As Mini-LED and Micro-LED technologies converge with trends in ultra-high-definition displays, mmWave wireless solutions are poised to drive significant advancements in efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and smart display management. NovaStar will continue to explore innovative application scenarios alongside DECO.”

Founded in 2021, DECO has made a strong impression at ISE for three consecutive years. In addition to the LED All-in-One display, the company introduced its mmWave Wireless Ethernet Solution (MDKT157xES) and mmWave Wireless HDMI Solution (MDKT167xHL) at this year’s exhibition.

For more information, visit the website at https://decosemi.com/en/ .