Patients Choice Clinic Expands Services with Nordlys by Candela

ByEthan Lin

Feb 8, 2025

Patients Choice Clinic is thrilled to introduce the revolutionary laser treatment devices at its Burbank location: the Nordlys from Candela Medical. This state-of-the-art technology enhances the clinic’s approach to wellness by offering advanced treatments for overall well-being and skin health. 

About Nordlys

The award-winning Nordlys system is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC. Patients Choice Clinic is now incorporating this system into its state-of-the-art practice to support total wellness and preventative care.

Nordlys has established a new standard in Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology with its cutting-edge SWT (Selective Waveband Technology) IPL narrowband system. This technology provides unparalleled precision, effectiveness, and safety in IPL treatments, addressing pigmentation concerns and vascular lesions, which supports overall skin health and well-being.

The Nordlys Narrowband with SWT offers exceptional outcomes with minimal discomfort and downtime, promoting a more holistic approach to wellness. Its customizable settings and targeted delivery ensure precise, individualized treatments, aligning with Patients Choice Clinic’s preventive care philosophy.

“I am thrilled to introduce the Nordlys system to my patients in the Burbank, CA area,” said Jasmine Petrosyan, FNP-C at Patients Choice Clinic. “This versatile system allows us to offer our patients more advanced, personalized treatments with outstanding results. The system offers highly targeted treatments for skin resurfacing, pigmentation changes, vascular concerns, as well as hair reduction.” 

For more information about Patients Choice Clinic’s suite of advanced aesthetic treatments, visit https://www.patientschoiceclinic.org/, or call (818)514-0902 at their Burbank, CA office.

