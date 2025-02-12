AI Innovators Compete for Spotlight in Super Bowl Showdown

In a thrilling spectacle of technological prowess, the 2025 Super Bowl became an arena for artificial intelligence companies to exhibit their latest advancements. Google, OpenAI, Salesforce, GoDaddy, Cirkul, and Meta all vied for attention during the highly anticipated event. However, Google’s Gemini chatbot faced scrutiny after it presented a potentially inaccurate fact regarding global cheese consumption. The incident occurred amid a broader showcase where AI’s capabilities were on full display.

Google’s Gemini chatbot claimed that gouda cheese accounted for 50% to 60% of global cheese consumption in its Super Bowl advertisement. This assertion quickly raised eyebrows, leading many to speculate that the figure was an overestimation. Consequently, Google edited the original video to address the inaccuracies. Jerry Dischler, Google’s president of cloud applications, stated that the information was sourced from cheese.com. Despite the blunder, Google’s Gemini demonstrated its potential to an audience of millions on Sunday.

OpenAI’s Super Bowl Debut with ChatGPT

OpenAI also made a significant splash with its first-ever Super Bowl ad, aiming to introduce ChatGPT to a wider audience. The commercial featured a distinctive pointillism animation style, wherein black and white dots depicted significant historical milestones. This creative approach underscored the emergence of generative AI, positioning OpenAI as a leader in innovative technology.

Salesforce’s advertisement took a different route by illustrating how “AI was meant to be.” The ad followed a father using AI tools to balance preparing for his dream job interview and parenting his daughter while imparting vital life lessons. Salesforce emphasized AI’s role in enhancing everyday life through thoughtful integration.

GoDaddy entered the fray with its Game Day spot featuring their AI product, “Airo.” The commercial starred actor Adam Devine, who sought assistance from an AI assistant to order a Cirkul water bottle. Meanwhile, Cirkul made a playful jab at AI in its own ad by highlighting the unpredictable consequences of relying on technology for mundane tasks. Cirkul capitalized on the game’s viewership by offering 100,000 free water bottles to customers watching the Super Bowl.

Meta joined the lineup by promoting its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The ad featured celebrities Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Kris Jenner exploring an art gallery while showcasing the smart glasses’ capabilities. This spot aimed to capture imaginations and demonstrate the intersection of fashion and technology through Meta’s innovative product.

What The Author Thinks The 2025 Super Bowl was a pivotal moment for AI companies, offering a massive stage for showcasing innovations, but also revealing the challenges these technologies still face. Google’s blunder with its cheese consumption claim highlights the importance of accuracy, even in a high-profile ad. Meanwhile, the varied approaches from OpenAI, Salesforce, and others reflect the evolving role of AI in both entertainment and practical life. While AI continues to captivate, it’s clear that there’s still a need for careful oversight and thoughtful messaging to ensure these technologies are not just impressive, but reliable and responsible.

Featured image credit: elisfkc2 via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR