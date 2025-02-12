Honda Initiates Recall of Nearly 300,000 Vehicles Over Engine Control Software Concerns

Honda has announced a major recall involving approximately 294,612 vehicles to address an identified issue with the engine control unit (ECU) software that could potentially lead to engine stalling or a sudden loss of power. This recall, which affects specific models of Acura and Honda vehicles, was initiated after Honda observed a trend in increased “torque monitor data” from telematics information. The company’s investigation into the matter continued until December 16, 2023.

The recall encompasses certain models of Acura MDX Type-S from 2022 to 2025, Honda Pilot SUVs from 2023 to 2025, and Acura TLX Type-S vehicles produced between 2021 and 2025, all equipped with either 3.5L or 3.0L V6 engines. Honda’s engineers determined on January 9 that the ECU software defect could be responsible for the engine stalling issues. Notably, an estimated 1% of the recalled vehicles are suspected to have the defect.

NHTSA Scrutinizes Honda for Engine Failures

In recent developments, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a safety probe into Honda on November 8, 2024, scrutinizing potential engine failures in approximately 1.4 million vehicles manufactured between 2016 and 2020. This followed 173 reports of connecting rod bearing failures in vehicles equipped with six-cylinder engines.

This recall is part of a series of recalls by Honda in recent months. In October, the automaker recalled around 721,000 vehicles due to a potentially defective high-pressure fuel pump that posed a risk of cracking and leakage, potentially leading to fire hazards. Another recall in the same month involved 1.7 million vehicles due to a steering gear manufacturing defect.

Despite these recalls, Honda maintains a strong reputation for reliability within the automotive industry. In December, Consumer Reports ranked Honda as the fourth most reliable brand out of 22 automakers surveyed.

As of January 16, Honda has received 674 warranty claims related to the stalling issue but has reported no injuries or crashes associated with it. To resolve the issue, Honda dealers will reprogram the ECU software of affected vehicles at no cost to owners. Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners by March 17.

Author’s Opinion Honda’s recall of nearly 295,000 vehicles highlights the ongoing challenges automakers face in ensuring the safety and reliability of their vehicles. While the company’s prompt action to address the ECU software issue is commendable, the series of recalls in recent months raises concerns about quality control and the potential for further safety issues. Despite these challenges, Honda’s overall reputation for reliability remains intact, but continued vigilance will be necessary to maintain consumer confidence in the brand moving forward.

Featured image credit: Jason Lawrence via Flickr

