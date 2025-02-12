Protex AI Secures $36M Series B to Power Safer and Smarter Industrial Workplaces with AI

Protex AI, a global leader in AI-driven workplace safety technology, secured an oversubscribed $36 million Series B funding round, led by Hedosophia with participation from existing investors. This latest investment comes as Protex AI accelerates its expansion in the U.S. to revolutionize worker safety on a global scale through computer vision and AI.

“As global industries grapple with tighter regulations and increasing operational complexities, safety has emerged as a critical lever for growth and resilience,” said Dan Hobbs, CEO of Protex AI. “The safety market is evolving rapidly, with organizations prioritizing automation, efficiency, and employee well-being. We’re at the forefront of this transformation, integrating cutting-edge computer vision and AI technologies to not only enhance safety but also drive measurable improvements in workplace operations.”

Urgent Need for Proactive Safety Solutions



According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, 2.4% of workers in the U.S. experience safety incidents annually, with 5,200 worker fatalities occurring in 2023. Creating safer workplaces is a priority for industrial sites, making it critical for a proactive approach to preventing incidents before they occur.

Fortune 500 enterprises are partnering with Protex AI to achieve measurable safety improvements, including an average 64% reduction in risk within just three months of deployment. Protex AI’s privacy-first architecture, featuring advanced anonymization and cutting-edge edge computing, ensures data security while empowering clients to address safety challenges proactively.

The company has also launched its generative AI tool, Protex Copilot, which empowers safety professionals to instantly analyze vast datasets, extract actionable insights, and deliver tailored recommendations. This innovative solution drives cutting-edge safety programs designed to mitigate risks, prevent accidents, and reduce fatalities in industrial environments.

Scaling Globally to Meet Demand



Protex AI has grown into a global leader, serving some of the largest Fortune 500 enterprises across manufacturing, logistics, and life sciences. As a global safety partner, the company serves clients spanning over 20 countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Protex AI was also recently named a Gartner Cool Vendor for 2024.

North America has been Protex AI’s largest market for the past two years. The latest funding round will allow the company to expand its U.S. presence and focus on bringing top-tier talent into the fold to continue driving innovation and enabling Protex AI’s growth.

