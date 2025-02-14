DMR News

Advanced Practitioners Network Announces Advanced Aesthetics Masterclass in Orlando, Providing Cutting-Edge Training for Medical Aesthetic Professionals

ByEthan Lin

Feb 14, 2025

The Advanced Practitioners Network (APN) is hosting the Advanced Aesthetics Masterclass: Neurotoxins, Fillers & Biostimulation for Complex Cases, a one-day educational event designed for medical professionals in the aesthetics field. The event will take place on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Citrus Club in Orlando, FL.

This masterclass offers hands-on training and expert-led instruction on advanced techniques in neurotoxin applications, dermal fillers, and biostimulatory treatments. Participants will gain insights into innovative strategies for facial rejuvenation, regenerative aesthetics, and precision injection methods. The curriculum also includes business development strategies for aesthetic practices and the latest advancements in skincare science.

Topics Covered:

  • Neurotoxin applications for the mid and lower face, masseters, and trapezius muscles
  • Dermal filler injection techniques for natural, long-lasting results
  • Biostimulatory treatments and combination therapies
  • The use of ultrasound in aesthetic injections for improved safety and precision
  • Introduction to facial fat transfer and exosome-based regenerative aesthetics
  • Business strategies for practice growth and patient engagement
  • The role of Vitamin A and skincare innovations in skin health

Expert Faculty:

  • Dr. Luis Martinez, MD, MPH – Specialist in anti-aging and regenerative medicine
  • Vanessa Fitts, APRN – CEO/Founder of NovaGen Aesthetics Academy, expert in PDO Smooth Threads and biostimulatory injectables
  • Lori Werner – Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, specializing in patient engagement and aesthetics marketing strategies
  • Toni Lee Roldan-Ortiz – National Master Educator for Dermaconcepts/Environ, focusing on Vitamin A-based skin health
  • Shawn Akins-Wiesner – U.S. Distributor for Alamed Aesthetics, expert in biomodulation and micro-channeling skincare technology

Who Should Attend:

The masterclass is open to:

  • Physicians
  • Nurse practitioners
  • Physician assistants
  • Medical aesthetic professionals
  • Practice administrators

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Location: Citrus Club, 255 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1800, Orlando, FL 32801

For more information and registration details, visit https://www.advancedpractitionersnetwork.com/all-events/advanced-aesthetics-masterclass-neurotoxins-fillers-biostimulation-for-complex-case or contact (407) 270-0704.

Ethan Lin

