Mission Prep Expands California Teen CBT Programs & Recovery Support

Mission Prep’s expanded services draw from clinical research and real-world applications, using CBT—a short-term therapeutic treatment—to help teens reshape challenging thought patterns and behaviors, often leading to lasting positive change.

Recognizing the growing mental health crisis among young people, Mission Prep emphasizes the importance of accessible, structured care that aligns with modern therapeutic standards. By providing effective therapy solutions, the organization supports the well-being of adolescents and their families, ensuring mental health care remains a priority.

Mission Prep explains why mental health support for young people has become increasingly vital, pointing to worldwide trends that show a clear uptick in youth mental health challenges. CBT stands out because of its structured, results-focused methods that resonate with how teens think and learn.

“It’s a time-limited psychotherapy designed to help teens identify and change unhelpful thoughts, behaviors, and emotional responses,” explains the guide’s author, Emma Loker, licensed Child and Adolescent Therapeutic Counselor. “We use CBT techniques tailored to adolescents, focusing on present challenges to empower them with effective coping skills.”

Mission Prep provides outpatient therapy as a starting point for many teens. The weekly sessions give adolescents tools they can use immediately, from handling school pressure to dealing with social situations. Regular support helps them build better mental health while keeping up with their normal day-to-day activities.

When teens need more support, Mission Prep’s residential treatment programs provide an environment focused entirely on recovery—combining structured therapy with 24/7 care and giving adolescents the space to work through more serious challenges.

The organization also includes both group sessions and online therapy options in its treatment lineup. Group therapy connects teens with peers who understand similar challenges, while online sessions bring professional mental health support directly to those who might struggle to attend in-person appointments.

About Mission Prep

Mission Prep works specifically with young people aged 12-17, treating a range of mental health issues, from anxiety and depression to trauma and excessive screen time.

A spokesperson states: “We blend time-tested therapeutic approaches with innovative interventions and believe that every element of the family’s care is critical. That’s why we take a comprehensive approach to address every aspect of their needs.”

