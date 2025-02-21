DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Cranberry Marketing Highlights GMB Role In Local SEO Strategy In New Case Study

ByEthan Lin

Feb 21, 2025

Recent changes to the Google advertising landscape have left marketing professionals struggling to adapt. While certain integrations have been introduced to the Google My Business software suite, other features have been removed, interrupting marketing workflows across industries. Watford-based marketing agency Cranberry Marketing has showcased a new, adaptable strategy that could circumvent these recent changes.

The team presented their case for this methodology in a recent case study focused on their work with Moroccan Garden, a shisha lounge located in nearby Ilford. Their findings suggest that not only is Google My Business still relevant to the content marketing landscape, but it could be an essential component of many strategies going into 2025.

The Case Study

As Cranberry Marketing explains, working with Moroccan Garden presented some unique challenges, which they were able to overcome using a flexible digital content strategy. Despite the business’ popularity among local customers, the bar had not maintained its “Google My Business” profile, nor had it optimised its website to capture search traffic, impairing its visibility.

Methodology

To fix these issues, the team implemented a 3-fold plan to build local traffic organically, then capture that traffic using localized strategies.

They began by optimising the GMB profile for Moroccan Garden, ensuring that all information about the business was accurate and consistent, showcasing positive reviews from locals, and uploading a variety of media to boost credibility.

Next, they deployed a localised content strategy, expanding the business’ reach beyond Ilford into surrounding areas using SEO targeting.

Finally, they bolstered these aspects by creating an ongoing posting schedule for the business, developed to help maintain a high rank on Google by building relevance and authority over time.

Results

As they report in the case study, this strategy saw great success, increasing online traffic by a significant margin. Their content campaign even gained the attention of NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal, who visited the location after searching online for “best shisha lounges in Ilford”.

Now, Moroccan Garden appears at #1 on Google for searches in Ilford and 6 other surrounding towns, amounting to a jump in traffic that exceeds 300%. Furthermore, the business saw over 900 repeat online visitors, suggesting that this boost in traffic will be maintained in the long term, even after the campaign has ended. 

A full breakdown of the results can be found here.

Takeaways

The most essential thing for businesses to understand in the face of these results, Cranberry Marketing suggests, is that traditional SEO strategies are still potent. Their strategy does not incorporate many of the more costly outreach methods available to marketing teams in 2025, and yet was still able to achieve a positive result for the client.

Notably, their solution circumvents many of the recent policy changes that Google has made to their ecosystem going into the new year, allowing them to maintain steady rankings where competitors have failed to do so. The implications of this for the marketing field and for businesses alike could be significant.

About Cranberry Marketing

Cranberry Marketing is a UK-based marketing agency that provides businesses with custom marketing solutions to enhance brand visibility and achieve strategic objectives. The company offers digital marketing, content creation, SEO, GMB management, and brand development.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://cranberrymktg.co.uk/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Google Launches Standalone Gemini App for iOS Users
Feb 21, 2025 Dayne Lee
Mission Prep Expands California Teen CBT Programs & Recovery Support
Feb 21, 2025 Ethan Lin
MBANK integrates Thunes Direct’s global network
Feb 21, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801