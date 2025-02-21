Cranberry Marketing Highlights GMB Role In Local SEO Strategy In New Case Study

Recent changes to the Google advertising landscape have left marketing professionals struggling to adapt. While certain integrations have been introduced to the Google My Business software suite, other features have been removed, interrupting marketing workflows across industries. Watford-based marketing agency Cranberry Marketing has showcased a new, adaptable strategy that could circumvent these recent changes.

The team presented their case for this methodology in a recent case study focused on their work with Moroccan Garden, a shisha lounge located in nearby Ilford. Their findings suggest that not only is Google My Business still relevant to the content marketing landscape, but it could be an essential component of many strategies going into 2025.

The Case Study

As Cranberry Marketing explains, working with Moroccan Garden presented some unique challenges, which they were able to overcome using a flexible digital content strategy. Despite the business’ popularity among local customers, the bar had not maintained its “Google My Business” profile, nor had it optimised its website to capture search traffic, impairing its visibility.

Methodology

To fix these issues, the team implemented a 3-fold plan to build local traffic organically, then capture that traffic using localized strategies.

They began by optimising the GMB profile for Moroccan Garden, ensuring that all information about the business was accurate and consistent, showcasing positive reviews from locals, and uploading a variety of media to boost credibility.

Next, they deployed a localised content strategy, expanding the business’ reach beyond Ilford into surrounding areas using SEO targeting.

Finally, they bolstered these aspects by creating an ongoing posting schedule for the business, developed to help maintain a high rank on Google by building relevance and authority over time.

Results

As they report in the case study, this strategy saw great success, increasing online traffic by a significant margin. Their content campaign even gained the attention of NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal, who visited the location after searching online for “best shisha lounges in Ilford”.

Now, Moroccan Garden appears at #1 on Google for searches in Ilford and 6 other surrounding towns, amounting to a jump in traffic that exceeds 300%. Furthermore, the business saw over 900 repeat online visitors, suggesting that this boost in traffic will be maintained in the long term, even after the campaign has ended.

A full breakdown of the results can be found here.

Takeaways

The most essential thing for businesses to understand in the face of these results, Cranberry Marketing suggests, is that traditional SEO strategies are still potent. Their strategy does not incorporate many of the more costly outreach methods available to marketing teams in 2025, and yet was still able to achieve a positive result for the client.

Notably, their solution circumvents many of the recent policy changes that Google has made to their ecosystem going into the new year, allowing them to maintain steady rankings where competitors have failed to do so. The implications of this for the marketing field and for businesses alike could be significant.

About Cranberry Marketing

Cranberry Marketing is a UK-based marketing agency that provides businesses with custom marketing solutions to enhance brand visibility and achieve strategic objectives. The company offers digital marketing, content creation, SEO, GMB management, and brand development.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://cranberrymktg.co.uk/