GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen Increases His Alibaba Stake to $1 Billion

ByHilary Ong

Feb 24, 2025

Alibaba’s shares soared by 8.1% on Thursday following significant developments involving its founder, Jack Ma, and influential investor Ryan Cohen. Jack Ma recently attended a closed-door meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where Xi urged private enterprises to “show their talents” and bolster confidence in what he described as a “new era.” Meanwhile, Cohen, CEO of GameStop and a prominent billionaire investor, increased his personal stake in Alibaba to approximately 7 million shares, valued at around $1 billion.

Strong Financial Performance Contributes to Market Optimism

Alibaba’s latest financial results revealed a sharp profit hike in the December quarter, primarily driven by robust performance in its Cloud Intelligence unit and e-commerce segment. This growth further fueled investor confidence, aligning with President Xi’s call for revitalized private sector engagement. The boost in Alibaba’s stock reflects positive market sentiment following these developments.

Ryan Cohen’s decision to increase his stake in Alibaba signifies his optimistic outlook on China’s long-term economic prospects. Known for his strategic investments, Cohen has urged Alibaba to ramp up its stock buybacks in 2023, asserting that the company’s shares are significantly undervalued. Cohen’s involvement with GameStop, where he became CEO following a historic trading frenzy on Wall Street in 2021, highlights his ability to influence market dynamics.

Cohen is also recognized for co-founding Chewy, a successful pet e-commerce company. His leadership at GameStop has been marked by efforts to revitalize the video game retailer, including potential investments in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. His strategic maneuvers in Alibaba echo a similar confidence-driven approach aimed at capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Author’s Opinion

The combination of Jack Ma’s meeting with President Xi and Ryan Cohen’s increased investment in Alibaba signals a promising outlook for the company. With Cohen’s track record of strategic investments and a clear belief in Alibaba’s potential, this move could further enhance investor confidence. Alibaba’s recent financial growth also strengthens the market’s optimism, making it an intriguing opportunity for investors, especially with China’s push for revitalizing its private sector.

