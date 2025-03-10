United Introduces Starlink on Its First Regional Aircraft

PCMag recently conducted a test on Qatar Airways’ 777, showcasing Starlink’s impressive inflight internet capabilities with an average download speed of 108.14Mbps and an upload speed of 29.57Mbps. This innovation is now reaching new heights with United Airlines installing Starlink on its first regional aircraft, promising passengers Wi-Fi speeds up to 250Mbps. This development marks a significant leap from current regional aircraft speeds, enhancing connectivity for travelers.

United Airlines’ embrace of Starlink technology sets a new standard in passenger experience as they offer this service free of charge. However, customers must enroll in the airline’s frequent flyer program, MileagePlus, to access the high-speed internet. The newly installed system is a game-changer for regional flights, boasting a 50-fold increase in internet speed compared to existing setups.

Lightweight Technology for Better Connectivity

The Starlink installation kit is notably lightweight, tipping the scales at just 85 pounds compared to traditional inflight provider kits, which can weigh as much as 300 pounds. This streamlined technology is also being adopted by smaller US airlines like Hawaiian Airlines, further establishing Starlink’s presence in the aviation industry.

Despite its promising advancements, Starlink faces challenges in meeting demand. Several areas in the US, including parts of Florida, Tennessee, the Carolinas, and northern Georgia, are reportedly “sold out” for Starlink services. This shortage suggests a struggle to maintain adequate network capacity in certain regions, reflecting the growing demand for its services.

As airlines continue to explore high-speed internet solutions, numerous carriers such as Air France, Air New Zealand, and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) have announced plans to integrate Starlink into their fleets by 2025. This expansion underscores the industry’s shift towards faster, more reliable inflight connectivity.

Meanwhile, Starlink is addressing consumer backlash over rumors it might cease support for Ukraine. The company has firmly denied these allegations, reaffirming its commitment to providing service amidst geopolitical tensions.

What The Author Thinks The adoption of Starlink technology in regional aircraft marks a pivotal moment for inflight connectivity, offering passengers a faster, more reliable internet experience. However, Starlink’s struggle to meet the growing demand suggests that while the technology is impressive, it will need to scale efficiently to avoid limitations in service. As more airlines embrace Starlink, its ability to meet both consumer demand and its own expansion goals will be crucial in determining whether it can maintain its position as a leader in aviation connectivity.

Featured image credit: Official SpaceX Photos via Flickr

