SEC.co Launches as a Premier Cybersecurity Consulting Firm Founded by Longstanding Cybersecurity and Business Experts

Today marks the official launch of SEC.co, a premier cybersecurity consulting firm designed to help businesses protect their digital assets and navigate the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats. Founded by seasoned cybersecurity and business leaders, SEC.co offers a range of tailored solutions aimed at fortifying companies against cyber risks, data breaches, and compliance challenges.

SEC.co is led by Nate Nead, a well-established leader in both cybersecurity and business operations, who brings over a decade of expertise in building secure, scalable infrastructures. “Cybersecurity threats are more sophisticated than ever, and businesses need expert guidance to navigate this complex landscape,” said Nate Nead, Founder and CEO of SEC.co. “SEC.co was created to empower companies to safeguard their operations, data, and customer trust by offering tailored cybersecurity consulting solutions. Our team’s deep industry knowledge and approach ensure that every business, from startups to enterprises, can proactively manage their security posture and stay ahead of the curve.”

In addition to Nate Nead’s leadership, SEC.co benefits from the support of two powerful entities — DEV.co, a custom software development firm known for its expertise in building secure, high-performance applications, and HOLD.co, a strategic investment and advisory firm that partners with high-growth companies to drive scalable, sustainable growth. With this unique backing, SEC.co is poised to provide end-to-end cybersecurity consulting that integrates seamlessly with broader business strategies.

“We understand the critical role cybersecurity plays in today’s digital world, especially for businesses scaling quickly,” said Ryan Schwab, Chief Revenue Officer of SEC.co. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies of all sizes mitigate risk through proactive strategies, ensuring that security is always a top priority rather than an afterthought. Our goal is to provide peace of mind, knowing that businesses are protected from emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and compliance risks.” Schwab’s past experience in the cybersecurity space is vast, working in sales for some of the most well-recognized software companies in the world.

The launch of SEC.co comes at a time when cybersecurity challenges are at an all-time high. According to recent industry reports, the cost of cybercrime continues to rise, and businesses are increasingly vulnerable to data breaches, ransomware attacks, and regulatory non-compliance penalties. SEC.co’s services, which include risk assessments, security architecture design, penetration testing, and incident response consulting, are built to address these evolving challenges and empower businesses with the tools they need to defend against attacks.

“SEC.co fills a significant gap in the market for businesses that require not just software tools, but comprehensive, expert-led consulting services to ensure their operations remain secure in an increasingly hostile digital environment,” said Nead. “By leveraging the combined expertise of DEV.co’s technical team and the strategic backing of HOLD.co, we provide clients with holistic solutions that go beyond mere compliance to build lasting cybersecurity resilience.”

To learn more about SEC.co and how it can help secure your business, visit the company website.

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a leading custom software development firm specializing in building secure, scalable, and high-performance digital solutions for businesses of all sizes. Known for its expertise in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise-level applications, DEV.co helps companies create and maintain robust digital infrastructures.

About HOLD.co

HOLD.co is a private investment and advisory firm that focuses on strategic acquisitions, technology investments, and business consulting. Led by Nate Nead, the firm partners with high-growth companies to accelerate their success by providing capital, operational guidance, and expertise to scale effectively.