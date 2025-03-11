DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Economy Latest

China Hits Canadian Farm and Food Products with Retaliatory Tariffs

ByDayne Lee

Mar 11, 2025

China Hits Canadian Farm and Food Products with Retaliatory Tariffs

China has announced a new wave of retaliatory tariffs on specific Canadian farm and food imports. The decision comes in response to Canada’s imposition of duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum products. These new tariffs, which the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced, are set to take effect on March 20.

The tariffs include an additional 100% duty on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and peas. Additionally, a 25% tariff will apply to Canadian pork and aquatic products. These measures are part of an escalating trade dispute between China and Canada, which began when Canada imposed similar tariffs on Chinese imports last October. At that time, Canada levied a 100% surtax on Chinese-made electric vehicles and a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports.

China’s Response to Canada’s Tariff Measures

“Despite China’s repeated opposition and dissuasion, Canada has taken unilateral restrictive measures on electric vehicles, steel, aluminum and other products imported from China without investigation, undermining China-Canada economic and trade relations,” noted the Customs authorities.

This recent development is one of many in the ongoing trade tensions that involve not only China and Canada but also the United States and Mexico. All these countries have imposed tariffs on each other’s goods, heightening trade tensions globally. The dispute is fueled by concerns over China’s subsidies to its industries, which Western governments argue provide an unfair advantage in global markets.

The Customs authorities further highlighted an “anti-discrimination probe, which found out that Canada’s restrictive measures against some Chinese products have disrupted normal trade order and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.”

Canada’s actions in August, which mirrored similar duties by the United States and the European Union, further strained trade relations. These moves have led to multiple rounds of tariff announcements as countries react to protect their industries. The current situation shows no signs of de-escalation as both sides continue to enforce measures that impact bilateral trade.

Author’s Opinion

The ongoing trade tensions between China and Canada highlight the complexity of global trade and the challenge of balancing national interests. As tariffs continue to rise, both countries risk damaging not just bilateral trade but the broader economic landscape. A more cooperative approach, focusing on negotiation and mutual benefits, would likely yield better long-term outcomes for both nations.

Featured image credit: Ontario Canada via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Meta Expands AI Integration with New Meta AI Widget in WhatsApp
Mar 11, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Tesla Shares Drop Every Week Since Elon Musk’s Visit to Washington
Mar 11, 2025 Dayne Lee
Google Drops ‘Underrepresented’ Language from Grant Website
Mar 11, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801