Tesla Shares Drop Every Week Since Elon Musk’s Visit to Washington

Anti-Musk and anti-Tesla sentiment have been on the rise across the United States and Europe, manifesting in protests and alleged criminal acts targeting Tesla facilities. The automaker’s partially automated driving system, known as Full Self-Driving (Supervised) or FSD, faces stiff competition, particularly in China, where rivals offer smart driving features without requiring separate software purchases. Amid these challenges, Tesla’s shares have experienced a seven-week decline, the longest losing streak in its 15-year history as a public company.

Elon Musk’s political affiliations have further complicated Tesla’s market position. His association with the Trump administration, particularly as a symbol of significant cuts to federal programs, has impacted the attractiveness of Tesla’s products to both customers and investors. Dan Ives commented on the situation, highlighting the pressure on Tesla supporters.

“Tesla bulls find themselves with their back against the wall facing global negative sentiment around Musk/DOGE and the Trump Administration.” – Dan Ives

Stock Decline and Analyst Skepticism

The company’s stock closed at $270.48 on Friday, continuing its downward trajectory. This persistent decline has prompted several analysts to lower their price targets for Tesla shares. Notably, Goldman Sachs reduced its target from $345 to $320, attributing this adjustment to a decrease in electric vehicle sales during the year’s first two months.

Analysts from Baird have also expressed skepticism, adding Tesla to their “bearish fresh picks” list. They noted Musk’s political ties as a source of uncertainty affecting demand.

“Musk’s involvement with the Trump administration adds uncertainty to the demand-side.” – Baird analysts

Tesla is currently transitioning to manufacture a new version of its Model Y SUV. While this shift represents an evolution in Tesla’s product lineup, it may introduce complexities in the supply chain that could further affect market dynamics. As Tesla navigates these challenges, it must also compete with Chinese automakers who offer competitive smart driving features without additional costs.

In addition to market dynamics and political factors, the competitive environment for FSD in China presents a formidable challenge for Tesla. The lack of a need for separate software purchases by competitors gives them an edge over Tesla’s premium offering in the U.S., potentially influencing consumer preferences in one of the world’s largest automotive markets.

Despite these hurdles, some analysts still see potential upside if regulatory conditions favor autonomous vehicles. A comment from Wedbush emphasized how political shifts might influence Tesla’s strategic vision.

“The best thing that ever happened to Musk and Tesla was Trump in the White House as this will create a deregulatory environment with a federal autonomous roadmap central to the Tesla golden strategic vision.” – Wedbush

However, the prevailing sentiment leans towards caution as global attitudes towards Musk and his association with certain political figures continue to shape perceptions.

Author’s Opinion Musk’s political connections and the increased scrutiny of Tesla’s operations are likely to continue to impact the company’s market perception. While there is potential for growth, the combination of external political factors and competitive pressures from both traditional and Chinese automakers could pose challenges for Tesla in the coming years.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR