Google Drops ‘Underrepresented’ Language from Grant Website

Google’s Startup Founders Fund, launched in 2020 to support startups led by underrepresented founders, has recently altered the language on its website. Originally aimed at providing monetary grants, mentorship, and product support for women and founders of African and Latino descent, the fund has distributed over $50 million in support to more than 600 founders. However, recent changes to the fund’s webpage have shifted the description from “financial support for underrepresented communities” to simply “financial support for innovators.”

Language Changes and Shift in Mission

The program’s mission has also been revised. Initially focused on helping “underrepresented and at-risk founders build and grow their businesses,” it now broadly states its purpose as assisting founders in building and growing their businesses. The updated webpage uses past tense when discussing its programs for underrepresented founders and indicates that “zero” grant programs are currently available in any region.

Despite these changes, Google continues to offer training programs for founders on its AI products and has open applications for U.S. accelerators targeting specific industries such as energy and climate. However, applications for Google for Startups Funds in 2025 have not yet opened in the U.S., with a spokesperson stating:

“We have not yet opened applications in the U.S. for Google for Startups Funds in 2025. Google for Startups is supporting all past cohorts of Founders Funds in our alumni community. In 2025, we’ll invest in AI-focused startups in the U.S. and we will share more specifics at a later date.”

The fund’s webpage has been archived, showing the evolution of its language and content. The use of words like “underrepresented” has been removed amid rising political and legal challenges against programs identified as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Google has not responded to requests for comments regarding these linguistic adjustments.

The removal of specific language acknowledging underrepresented groups comes at a time when DEI programs face heightened scrutiny and criticism. This shift reflects a broader trend among corporations navigating the complex landscape of diversity-related initiatives.

Author’s Opinion The changes in language and mission for the Google Startup Founders Fund reflect a broader shift in corporate priorities. This move may signify a response to mounting legal and political pressures surrounding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, which are being increasingly scrutinized. While the shift might aim to open the program up to a wider pool of applicants, it also signals a retreat from the fund’s initial purpose of supporting historically marginalized groups, leaving questions about whether such changes will lead to a more equitable business landscape.

