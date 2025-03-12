Elon Musk says his involvement with DOGE is complicating business management

Elon Musk’s involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is reportedly complicating the management of his various business enterprises. DOGE, an initiative launched by former President Donald Trump, aims to curtail federal spending, yet it has sparked controversy and criticism for overpromising results. Musk, who has extended his participation in the program for another year, is finding it increasingly difficult to balance his commitments between DOGE and his businesses, including X, Tesla, xAI, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Starlink.

Impact on Federal Agencies

Musk’s engagement with DOGE has led to significant changes within federal agencies. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), for instance, has experienced staff reductions under DOGE’s directive. This agency had previously initiated investigations into potential hazards associated with Tesla’s assisted driving technologies, raising concerns about safety oversight. Additionally, DOGE’s influence has been felt in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), where anticipated expansions in oversight of peer-to-peer payment systems have been thwarted.

Cybersecurity analysts have voiced concerns that DOGE’s actions could jeopardize the U.S.’s data and computing infrastructure. Moreover, the initiative has dismissed probationary employees at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), an agency that had suggested penalties for SpaceX due to safety violations. These moves have sparked accusations that Musk might be leveraging DOGE to ease regulatory pressures on his ventures.

Despite these challenges, Musk remains committed to DOGE. He anticipates the number of staffers in the department to increase to 200, indicating growth amidst critiques of its efficacy. Musk emphasizes a results-driven approach with DOGE, stating:

“We’re just getting things done, as opposed to writing a report. Like, reports don’t mean anything. You’ve got to actually take action.”

Critics argue that while DOGE may be taking action, the outcomes seem to undermine regulatory agencies that are crucial for ensuring public safety and financial fairness. The departments affected by DOGE’s staffing cuts play vital roles in overseeing aspects that directly impact Musk’s businesses.

Author’s Opinion Musk’s dual roles in managing both DOGE and his extensive business empire appear to be creating significant conflicts of interest. While DOGE might claim to take “action,” it seems to undermine vital regulatory bodies that serve public safety and fairness. The effectiveness of such measures should be questioned when they potentially benefit Musk’s ventures at the expense of broader national interests. Effective governance and regulation need to prioritize transparency and public well-being, not just quick fixes for businesses.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

