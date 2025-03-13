Musk Criticizes EU Leaders While Pledging to Keep Starlink Active in Ukraine

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, finds himself at the center of controversy following a series of tweets concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. On Sunday, Musk tweeted, “Be quiet, small man,” a comment that followed his bold assertion about Starlink’s critical role in Ukraine’s defense. This comes amid his frustration over the war, where he stated, “What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose.” Musk has been vocal about his stance, urging Ukraine to negotiate an end to the war with Russia. Despite this, he assures that Starlink access will remain active for Ukraine.

Musk’s involvement in the geopolitical landscape extends beyond social media. He notably challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to one-on-one physical combat over the Ukraine issue, a move consistent with a trend of challenging others to fights that never materialize. Musk’s recent appointment as head of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) soon after his inauguration adds another layer to his influential role in governmental affairs.

“To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals.” – Elon Musk

Starlink’s Role in Ukraine’s Defense

Starlink has been pivotal in maintaining communication lines for the Ukrainian army, which reportedly uses up to 170,000 Starlink dishes. According to Musk, “My Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off.” With approximately 7,000 Starlink satellites orbiting the Earth, compared to a rival system’s 600, there are concerns about whether any other satellite internet system could match Starlink’s capacity and speed to support Ukraine effectively.

“No one has made any threats about cutting Ukraine off from Starlink. And say thank you because without Starlink Ukraine would have lost this war long ago and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now.” – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Questions arose when observers noted Musk seemed focused on criticizing Ukraine rather than Russia. In response, Musk emphasized Starlink’s indispensable role in Ukraine’s defense efforts. Meanwhile, the European Union is advancing its plans to establish its own satellite internet system called IRIS², potentially reshaping the competitive landscape.

“True leadership means respect for partners and allies. Even for the smaller and weaker ones. Never arrogance. Dear friends, think about it.” – Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Author’s Opinion Elon Musk’s statements on Ukraine reflect a complex and at times misguided stance, especially given the critical role his technology plays in the defense of Ukraine. While his criticism of Ukraine’s strategy may resonate with some, it overlooks the larger geopolitical context and the significant risk of alienating key partners. Musk’s position on the issue appears to prioritize personal frustration over a careful, diplomatic approach that would consider the broader implications of his words and actions.

Featured image credit: FMT

