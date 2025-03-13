Judge Rules DOGE Likely Subject to Freedom of Information Act Requests

A federal judge has ruled that the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) is likely subject to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, a significant development for watchdog groups aiming to scrutinize its activities. Judge Casey Cooper determined that the Trump administration did not adequately counter arguments suggesting that DOGE was exercising “substantial independent authority.”

DOGE’s Operational Independence Under Scrutiny

The ruling, issued by Cooper, underscores the ongoing scrutiny surrounding DOGE, which was retrofitted onto the existing U.S. Digital Service (USDS) under the Trump administration. This modification raised questions about the level of authority DOGE holds and its operational independence from presidential oversight.

Judge Cooper pointed to public statements made by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, indicating that USDS is indeed wielding significant decision-making power. He remarked, “These statements and reports suggest that the President and USDS leadership view the department as wielding decision-making authority to make cuts across the federal government.” This assertion adds weight to the argument that DOGE operates independently.

In his ruling, Cooper emphasized that Trump’s executive orders related to DOGE appeared to “endow USDS with substantial authority independent of the President.” This notion is critical in determining the applicability of FOIA to DOGE, as it suggests a degree of separation from typical executive controls.

The judge has ordered the administration to expedite the processing of a FOIA request filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which seeks access to various DOGE-related documents, including internal memos, policy changes, ethics pledges, and financial waivers. However, Cooper did not grant CREW’s request for immediate access to records by Monday, leaving some uncertainty regarding the timeline for obtaining these documents.

While this ruling represents a notable victory for transparency advocates and watchdog organizations, it does not guarantee that all requested records will be released promptly. Cooper’s decision can be appealed, indicating that the legal battles surrounding DOGE’s transparency may continue.

What The Author Thinks The judge’s ruling is a step in the right direction for transparency and accountability, especially in an era where government entities must be held to higher standards of oversight. However, this decision may only be the beginning of a long and complex legal process. Watchdog organizations will need to remain vigilant to ensure that the government complies with transparency laws and that DOGE’s true level of authority is thoroughly examined.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR