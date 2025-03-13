DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Apple’s Upcoming OS Updates to Feature Biggest Design Overhaul in Years

ByHilary Ong

Mar 13, 2025

Apple’s Upcoming OS Updates to Feature Biggest Design Overhaul in Years

Apple is gearing up to introduce its most significant design overhaul in years with the next set of operating system updates. These changes are set to debut at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. The updates, which include iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, will bring a fresh look to Apple’s platforms, inspired by the VisionOS used in the VisionPro VR headset.

The new design will feature circular icons and translucent panels to enhance navigation. This approach reflects the aesthetic of VisionOS and aims to simplify user interaction across devices. Alan Dye, Apple’s Vice President of Human Interface Design, is leading the effort, working closely with the software and UI teams to ensure a cohesive and innovative experience for users.

Refreshing Key Elements

The updates will refresh key elements such as icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. By doing so, Apple hopes to streamline navigation and control for its users. The design changes represent a major focus within Apple’s design department, emphasizing the company’s commitment to enhancing user experience.

VisionOS, the inspiration behind this update, is known for its intuitive design elements that aid in seamless navigation. These elements are being adapted to suit the interfaces of iPhones, iPads, and Macs, promising a unified and modern user experience across all devices. The cohesive design language is expected to resonate well with Apple’s extensive user base.

The unveiling at WWDC will offer developers a first look at these transformative changes. As one of the most anticipated events in the tech calendar, WWDC provides a platform for Apple to showcase its latest innovations. This year’s conference promises to be particularly exciting with the introduction of these groundbreaking updates.

Author’s Opinion

Apple’s bold design overhaul could significantly improve the user experience, bringing more cohesive and intuitive interactions across its ecosystem. The updates, drawing inspiration from the innovative VisionOS, seem poised to streamline navigation and modernize the look of Apple’s devices. If executed well, these changes could set a new standard for user interface design, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality.

Featured image credit: GetArchive

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Judge Rules DOGE Likely Subject to Freedom of Information Act Requests
Mar 13, 2025 Dayne Lee
Musk Criticizes EU Leaders While Pledging to Keep Starlink Active in Ukraine
Mar 13, 2025 Hilary Ong
Bank of Canada Faces Tough Decision with Expected Rate Cut Amid Trade Uncertainty
Mar 12, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801