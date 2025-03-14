DOGE Chief Elon Musk Says Running Businesses Is a Struggle as Tesla Shares Plunge

Elon Musk, the prominent chief of DOGE, acknowledged the challenges he faces in managing his businesses, describing the experience as “with great difficulty.” This revelation comes amid a significant downturn for Tesla Inc., Musk’s renowned automotive firm, whose shares experienced their most substantial decline in five years. Despite these hurdles, Musk remains steadfast in his role within the Trump administration, committing to another year of service.

The recent drop in Tesla’s stock has sent ripples through the financial markets, raising concerns among investors and stakeholders. The company’s shares fell sharply, marking their worst performance since 2018. Analysts point to various factors contributing to this decline, including market volatility and heightened competition in the electric vehicle sector. Tesla’s stock performance is crucial not only for the company but also for the broader market, given its influence on investor sentiment.

Musk’s Role in the Trump Administration

In addition to his business challenges, Musk continues to play a pivotal role in government. As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, he is spearheading efforts to streamline federal government operations. This initiative aims to reduce federal spending and decrease the employee headcount across various agencies. Such measures are part of a broader strategy to enhance government efficiency and reduce bureaucratic overhead.

Musk’s multifaceted responsibilities have placed him at the center of both corporate and governmental affairs. His commitment to serving another year in the Trump administration underscores his dedication to public service amidst his business commitments. As a key figure in the administration, Musk’s influence extends beyond his corporate endeavors, impacting policy decisions and government operations.

While Tesla’s stock decline presents immediate challenges, Musk remains optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects. He has consistently advocated for innovation and technological advancement as drivers of future growth. Under his leadership, Tesla has pioneered advancements in electric vehicle technology, setting industry standards and inspiring competitors to follow suit.

Musk’s role in DOGE further amplifies his influence across diverse sectors. As chief of DOGE, he oversees initiatives that blend technology and finance, exploring new avenues for digital currency applications. This role positions him at the forefront of emerging financial technologies, with significant implications for global markets.

What The Author Thinks Musk’s ability to juggle the demands of running a business like Tesla while maintaining a pivotal role in the government and overseeing DOGE underscores his immense influence. However, the significant drop in Tesla’s stock highlights the fragility of even the most innovative companies. Musk’s optimistic outlook is crucial for Tesla’s recovery, but his ability to balance his various roles could face increasing challenges as the year progresses.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR