Trump Says He Will Classify Violence Against Tesla as Domestic Terrorism

President Donald Trump announced that he will label violence against Tesla dealerships as domestic terrorism, in remarks shared by White House pool reporters. This comes amid ongoing protests, known as “Tesla Takeovers,” at Tesla dealerships worldwide, where individuals are expressing anger over Elon Musk’s increasing influence and his role in President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The protests have escalated into acts of vandalism, including graffiti, fires set at charging stations, and even Molotov cocktails being thrown at one dealership.

These protests coincide with a drop in Tesla’s stock price, which has not only underperformed compared to the broader stock market but also fallen from its previous highs following Trump’s election victory in 2024. Additionally, Tesla has faced a global sales decline, partly due to Musk’s controversial political ventures.

Trump responded to these actions with a firm stance, saying, “I’m going to stop them.” Speaking directly after meeting with Musk at the White House, Trump declared that anyone caught vandalizing Tesla’s property would face severe consequences. He stated, “You do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you, and you’re going to go through hell.”

Trump’s promise to treat such actions as domestic terrorism aligns with federal law, which allows for such a designation if the intent is to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or influence government conduct through destruction or other violent means.

Protests and the #TeslaTakedown Movement

The protests, now being labeled as the #TeslaTakedown movement, have become a decentralized grassroots effort. The movement’s organizers have responded, asserting that they stand for nonviolent protest and that labeling them as domestic terrorists is an overreach. In a statement to TechCrunch, the movement clarified its stance, emphasizing that peaceful protest is a fundamental right in America and should not be equated with violence or terrorism.

The risk, however, lies in how Trump and Musk choose to define violence. Recent remarks from Trump about deporting international students protesting against Israel’s actions in Gaza suggest that protesters, particularly those with visas or green cards, could face legal repercussions for their involvement in protests related to Tesla. This raises concerns about the potential for escalating criminalization of peaceful dissent.

Since the creation of DOGE in January, Musk, who has contributed millions to Trump’s super PAC, has spearheaded efforts to slash government spending, resulting in widespread layoffs and agency eliminations, including USAID. This has sparked confusion and anger, fueling the unrest surrounding Tesla and its association with the current administration. Musk’s companies, such as SpaceX, have directly benefited from substantial government contracts, further intensifying the scrutiny of his influence on government policies.

In a lighter note during his conversation on Tuesday, Trump expressed his intention to purchase a Tesla, which would not be driven by him but used by his staff at the White House. Trump defended Musk, claiming that he had been unfairly targeted and praised him for his patriotism. Trump also noted that Musk couldn’t be penalized for his stance and expressed his belief that Musk was facing undue criticism from a vocal minority.

Author’s Opinion While Trump’s desire to protect businesses like Tesla is understandable, the decision to label protests as “domestic terrorism” is a dangerous overreach. It blurs the line between legitimate public dissent and criminal behavior. Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of democracy, and resorting to heavy-handed tactics to intimidate and suppress voices of opposition is an alarming path to take.

Featured image credit: FMT

