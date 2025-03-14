Kamala Harris Calls for Trust and Empathy in AI Development

Former Vice President Kamala Harris took to the stage at the HumanX conference to address the current landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) and its future. Speaking to an audience deeply invested in AI, she urged developers and companies to prioritize trust and empathy in their technological advancements. Drawing from her experience as California’s attorney general, Harris highlighted the importance of transparency and accessibility in data handling, referencing her initiative, Open Justice, which made the state’s Justice Department data available to researchers and advocates.

Harris expressed concerns about the deteriorating relationship between tech firms and their users. She described it as “a really bad relationship,” emphasizing that many people feel excluded from conversations that will shape their futures.

“Your enthusiasm about this will be shared if people know what you know.” – Kamala Harris

The Role of Government and Industry

Harris openly criticized both the government and the tech industry for not fully appreciating the potential utility of AI and data. She warned that strained relationships between industry, government, and the public could squander AI’s transformative potential. Harris compared this potential to the electrification of rural America, a milestone that significantly transformed society.

“Government has a way of collecting extraordinary amounts of data,” – Kamala Harris

However, she pointed out that this data often remains underutilized.

“And then we put it in a box, in a room, and we shut the door.” – Kamala Harris

She called for more empathy and respect from both sectors, urging them to consider the legitimate fears people have about AI’s impact on employment and livelihood.

Harris noted that a significant portion of the American public—70%—lacks trust in AI, a sentiment fueled by AI’s role in spreading misinformation and disinformation. She cited “incredibly harmful” lies about federal responses to Hurricane Helene as an example of how technology can contribute to public distrust.

“Let’s start with a little more empathy and a little more respect for the righteous fear that people have about losing their everything.” – Kamala Harris

Such fears are not unfounded, Harris argued, as many worry about job displacement and economic insecurity. She emphasized that empathy should guide the conversation around AI’s integration into daily life to ensure that all stakeholders feel included.

A Vision for AI’s Future

Despite these challenges, Harris ended her talk on an optimistic note. She expressed support for AI’s potential to revolutionize fields such as biomedical research, wishing her mother were alive to witness these advancements. Harris stressed the importance of inclusive dialogue between tech developers, governments, and the general public to harness AI’s full potential responsibly.

“Let’s please understand there are many stakeholders in this work,” – Kamala Harris

Her speech underscored a call to action: bridging gaps between all parties involved in AI development is essential to building a future where technology serves humanity effectively and ethically.

What The Author Thinks Kamala Harris’ call for empathy, transparency, and inclusivity in AI development addresses the core issues that are hindering broader acceptance and trust in the technology. As AI continues to influence various sectors, the need for an open dialogue between developers, governments, and the public becomes even more crucial. By emphasizing empathy, Harris lays out a roadmap for navigating AI’s challenges while ensuring its benefits are shared equitably across society.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

