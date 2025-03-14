Google Introduces AI Calendar Feature for Gmail Users

Google has announced the rollout of a new AI-powered feature for Gmail users, designed to enhance calendar management. This new feature, available on both desktop and mobile devices, allows users to detect calendar-related content in emails and seamlessly integrate events into their calendars. However, users must have a Google Workspace subscription to access this feature, which will be fully deployed by mid-April.

Comparison with Apple’s Data Detectors

Unlike Apple’s Data Detectors technology, which relies on software rather than artificial intelligence, Google’s feature aims to provide a more advanced user experience. Apple’s technology, developed by the Advanced Technology Group in the late 1990s, has been a staple in Apple’s Mail app and showcases the company’s longstanding innovation in integrating contextual data into its software. Meanwhile, Google’s AI feature represents a modern approach to similar functionality, leveraging machine learning to assist users in managing their schedules.

Gmail users with free accounts can already start utilizing this new calendar feature. It is important to note, however, that while the feature is accessible at no additional cost via the Gmail account’s sync with Apple’s Mail app, it requires activation of “smart features and personalization” within Google Workspace. Furthermore, this feature is currently limited to English and does not apply to Gmail’s mobile applications.

For businesses seeking to optimize productivity through Google Workspace, the Business Starter plan offers a viable entry point. Priced at $84 per year per user, this plan provides 30GB of storage along with access to the new calendar feature. This integration not only simplifies event creation directly from emails but also enhances scheduling efficiency.

Author’s Opinion Google’s new AI-powered calendar feature is a significant upgrade to Gmail, offering a more sophisticated and seamless experience compared to Apple’s Data Detectors. However, its limited availability to Google Workspace subscribers and its current restriction to English may limit its immediate appeal. For businesses using Google Workspace, this feature provides a valuable tool to streamline scheduling, but its full potential will only be realized once it becomes more accessible across different regions and languages.

Featured image credit: SlashGear

