Google Criticizes Meta for Supporting Utah’s App Store Age-Verification Bill

Google is opposing a proposed bill in Utah that would place the responsibility of age verification on app store operators, including Google and Apple, rather than on app developers like Meta. The bill, known as SB 142, has already passed the Utah state legislature and awaits the signature of Republican Governor Spencer Cox. If signed into law, Utah would become the first U.S. state to enforce such a measure, with most provisions taking effect on May 7.

Google’s Concerns About the Bill

The legislation has sparked debates among tech giants, with Google vocally opposing it. Kareem Ghanem, Google’s director of public policy, expressed concerns through a blog post. Google argues that developers should be the ones to request users’ age information if their app content is inappropriate for children. The company suggests a shared responsibility model between app stores and developers to address age verification issues effectively.

In response to the proposed bill, Google has formally requested Governor Cox to veto it, citing privacy and safety risks associated with sharing children’s age information with all developers. A company spokesperson highlighted these risks in a statement to Engadget, emphasizing potential misuse of data by bad actors.

“raises real privacy and safety risks, like the potential for bad actors to sell the data or use it for other nefarious purposes.” – Google

Apple’s Stance on Age Verification

Apple has also expressed similar views on the issue. The company has previously lobbied against a similar bill in Louisiana last year, which was subsequently nixed. In a joint statement with X and Snap, Apple reiterated its stance that the app store is the best place for age verification, aligning with Google’s perspective.

“Parents want a one-stop shop to verify their child’s age and grant permission for them to download apps in a privacy-preserving way. The app store is the best place for it, and more than a quarter of states have introduced bills recognizing the central role app stores play.” – Meta

The debate over age verification legislation is not limited to Utah. Similar proposals have emerged in eight other states, including South Carolina, South Dakota, Alaska, Kentucky, Alabama, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Hawaii. This reflects a broader trend of states seeking to address online safety concerns for minors.

Google has also proposed additional measures to protect children online, such as blocking personalized, targeted ads for kids and taking strict action against developers who misuse age information. The company maintains that developers are best positioned to determine when an age-gate might be necessary.

“Because developers know their apps best, they are best positioned to determine when and where an age-gate might be beneficial to their users, and that may evolve over time, which is another reason why a one-size-fits-all approach won’t adequately protect kids.” – Google

What The Author Thinks While Google and Apple’s concerns about privacy and safety risks are valid, the rising number of states introducing age verification laws shows the increasing demand for stronger protections for minors online. A more balanced approach is needed—one where both app stores and developers work together to ensure effective age verification while also protecting privacy. As the digital world evolves, it’s crucial that we find ways to protect children without sacrificing their privacy or stifling innovation

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR