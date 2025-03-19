OpenAI Warns China Could Use DeepSeek for Harmful Purposes, Urges Ban

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI lab that gained attention earlier this year for its impressive performance and low cost, is now facing scrutiny from US authorities. Dubbed a “Sputnik moment” in the technological race between China and the United States, DeepSeek has become one of the most downloaded AI apps in the US. However, its potential for Chinese government interference has raised alarms, leading to considerations of a ban on its use within government devices.

The US government is deliberating an outright ban on DeepSeek for government devices, though discussions are reportedly “still at an early stage.” Texas and New York have already implemented such bans, and a bill to restrict DeepSeek on government devices was introduced in the House. Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) described the AI model as “a five-alarm national security fire.” The concerns largely stem from allegations by OpenAI, which claims that DeepSeek “could be compelled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to manipulate its models to cause harm.”

“there is significant risk in building on top of DeepSeek models in critical infrastructure and other high-risk use cases” – OpenAI

China’s Influence and Past Controversies

DeepSeek’s founder, Liang Wenfeng, reportedly met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during an AI summit, further intensifying concerns about potential government influence. The situation mirrors past controversies surrounding Chinese telecom giant Huawei, which faces heavy sanctions in the US and Western Europe due to similar fears.

OpenAI has been vocal about the risks associated with DeepSeek, comparing them to those posed by Huawei. Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s VP of global affairs, highlighted the narrowing lead of America in AI innovation.

“While America maintains a lead on AI today, DeepSeek shows that our lead is not wide and is narrowing” – Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s VP of global affairs

In addition to the United States, several other countries, including South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia, have already blocked DeepSeek on government devices. OpenAI has petitioned for a ban on China-produced equipment and AI models in “Tier 1” countries such as the UK, Canada, and Germany.

What The Author Thinks While competition in the AI space is essential for innovation, the rising concerns about DeepSeek’s ties to the Chinese government cannot be overlooked. If DeepSeek’s potential for foreign government manipulation is real, it could compromise national security, particularly when integrated into critical infrastructure. The US needs to remain vigilant and implement necessary safeguards to protect against foreign influence in AI technology.

Featured image credit: Trong Khiem Nguyen via Flickr

