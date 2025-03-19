Amazon Echo Removes ‘Do Not Send Voice Recordings’ Feature Starting March 28

Starting March 28, Amazon Echo users will no longer be able to process their Alexa voice recordings locally. Instead, these recordings—except for certain Alexa features like wake word detection—will be sent directly to Amazon’s cloud for processing. This decision comes after the company informed users who had enabled the “Do Not Send Voice Recordings” option on their devices, including the fourth generation Echo Dot, Echo Show 10, and Echo Show 15. The email sent to affected users explains that, in order to support new generative AI features that require the power of Amazon’s secure cloud, the company would no longer be supporting the local processing feature.

Privacy Concerns and the Rollout of Alexa+

Amazon’s move comes as the company introduces a new version of its voice-controlled assistant, Alexa+, with enhanced AI capabilities. However, the decision to stop offering local processing has raised privacy concerns, particularly after previous issues with Alexa’s data handling. In 2023, Amazon agreed to pay $25 million in a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations related to children’s data.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Amazon reassured customers that the Alexa experience continues to prioritize user privacy and data security. The company emphasized that it’s focusing on privacy tools and controls that integrate well with its growing generative AI features powered by the cloud.

Author’s Opinion While the push for more sophisticated generative AI features in Alexa is understandable, Amazon’s decision to move voice data to the cloud may be a step backward for privacy-conscious consumers. The company’s reassurances about privacy controls and data security ring hollow when users are no longer in control of their own voice data. As AI continues to evolve, companies like Amazon should strike a better balance between technological advancement and user privacy, rather than pushing all data into the cloud without clear benefits to the user.

Featured image credit: Shinji via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR