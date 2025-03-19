Meta’s Legal Fight Against ‘Careless People’ Memoir Draws More Attention

Meta has taken legal action against former employee Sarah Wynn-Williams and her memoir Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism, which provides a sharp critique of the company. Wynn-Williams, who worked at Facebook (now Meta) from 2011 to 2017, claims that the company, driven by greed and power, led her to experience a decline in idealism. An arbitrator recently ruled that Meta made a valid case that Wynn-Williams may have violated her non-disparagement agreement and temporarily blocked the promotion of the book until further arbitration.

Despite the legal pushback, Careless People remains available for sale and has benefited from increased attention, becoming a top seller on Amazon. The book offers a “darkly funny and genuinely shocking” inside look at Facebook’s operations, particularly its relationship with China and other global powers. Wynn-Williams describes her experiences, including her perception that Facebook’s operations resembled a “bunch of fourteen-year-olds” with power and money trying to figure out their place in the world.

Publisher’s Defiance and Meta’s Pushback

Publisher Macmillan, through its imprint Flatiron Books, has firmly defended its right to publish the book, expressing disapproval of Meta’s attempts to silence the author. The company has made it clear that the ruling does not affect their support for Wynn-Williams, and it remains committed to promoting her work. Meanwhile, Meta has dismissed the claims made in the memoir, describing them as outdated and false, and attempting to discredit Wynn-Williams as a disgruntled ex-employee.

Meta’s spokesperson further emphasized that the company is not involved in any form of censorship but rejected allegations of a cover-up, referring to the claims as misleading and unfounded. Meta has also questioned Wynn-Williams’ whistleblower status, clarifying that such protections only apply to communication with the government, not individuals seeking profit through book sales.

Wynn-Williams’ memoir has also attracted backlash from former colleagues, including Mike Rognlien, who criticized the book for containing what he called “so many lies.” Nevertheless, Wynn-Williams remains undeterred, asserting that criticisms from both the company and former coworkers are merely distractions from the real issues she raised in the book.

While Meta and some former employees have tried to undermine the credibility of the memoir, Careless People continues to fuel important conversations about corporate behavior, ethics, and transparency.

Author’s Opinion In attempting to suppress Careless People, Meta might be inadvertently giving the memoir more attention than it would have otherwise received. The Streisand effect is a well-known phenomenon in which attempts to silence criticism only amplify it. By taking legal action and attempting to block its promotion, Meta is only drawing more eyes to Wynn-Williams’ accusations and casting a shadow on its own behavior. This strategy could backfire, as it often does when a company appears to be trying to bury uncomfortable truths.

Featured image credit: Maxim

