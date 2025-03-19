DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Bumble Boosts Safety with New ID Verification and Messaging Features

ByYasmeeta Oon

Mar 19, 2025

Bumble Boosts Safety with New ID Verification and Messaging Features

Bumble is finally catching up with competitor Tinder by rolling out a new ID verification feature, responding to user demands for more safety measures in the dating app world.

In addition to the ID verification feature, Bumble introduced three other enhancements to improve user experience:

  • Flagging Inappropriate Messages: This feature automatically flags inappropriate messages before they are sent, encouraging more responsible communication.
  • Sharing Date Details: A new feature that lets users share the details of their date (including the person they’re meeting, time, and location) with trusted friends, adding an extra layer of safety.
  • Discover Page for Better Matches: A “Discover” page designed to help users find matches with similar interests, making it easier to find compatible partners.

Bumble’s new verification system allows users to submit a photo of their government-issued ID to authenticate their identity. Once verified, users receive a badge on their profile, indicating their legitimacy. This feature aims to make it easier for users to find verified profiles and even request that matches complete the verification process.

Currently, the ID verification feature is available in select countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, India, and others, with plans for global expansion.

Tinder Takes the Lead in AI and Scam Prevention

As artificial intelligence continues to make it difficult to distinguish real profiles from fake ones, Bumble’s ID verification feature arrives alongside similar updates from rival Tinder, which launched its own identity verification program last year in several countries, including the U.S. and Brazil.

Bumble is addressing the rising concern of romance scams by incorporating new safety features. The “Review Before You Send” tool alerts users when they may be about to send inappropriate messages, encouraging them to reconsider before clicking send.

With the launch of the “Discover” feature, Bumble gives users a way to explore different categories and find individuals with shared interests and intentions. This feature is designed to enhance user compatibility, similar to Tinder’s “Explore” page, and will refresh daily to provide new connections.

These feature updates come as Bumble works to revive its dating app’s growth, following a reported 3.8% decline in quarterly revenue, which totaled $212.4 million in the fourth quarter.

What The Author Thinks

Bumble’s recent feature upgrades show the app’s commitment to improving user safety and overall experience. The ID verification tool is especially important in a world where trust is often hard to build online. Although these efforts are admirable, Bumble needs to ensure that the rollout of these features is seamless, as it will significantly affect user retention. Providing features like these demonstrates the platform’s evolving commitment to fostering secure and genuine relationships in the digital age, but the real challenge will be ensuring widespread adoption among users who may be reluctant to share such personal information.

Featured image credit: bookextraordinary

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

TopNotch Heating & Air Unveils New Website Showcasing Premier HVAC Services in Greater Pittsburgh Area
Mar 19, 2025 Ethan Lin
Starlink Turns to Trump for Help Breaking Through Global Trade Hurdles
Mar 19, 2025 Hilary Ong
Zib Digital Announces How Autumn Marketing Campaigns Can Help Businesses Thrive During the Colder Seasons
Mar 19, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801