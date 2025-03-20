Innovaxis Marketing Earns WBENC Women-Owned Business Certification

Innovaxis, a strategic marketing consulting firm and digital marketing agency, is proud to announce its national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s leading certifier of businesses owned and operated by women.

This milestone reflects our commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion within our team and in the marketing solutions we deliver to manufacturers, distributors, software vendors, technology integrators, contractors, professional services, and government agencies.

Helping Businesses Grow with Marketing-Driven Results

Founded in 2007, Innovaxis provides strategic marketing services for B2B, B2C, B2G, and nonprofit organizations with special expertise in content marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Today, as a majority woman-owned company, Innovaxis is led by a diverse and talented leadership team dedicated to delivering exceptional marketing results through innovation and collaboration.

“Our mission has always been to help organizations articulate their value through strategic content and digital marketing,” said Lina Parnell, majority owner, co-founder, and CEO of Innovaxis. “WBENC Certification is another step in our journey, reinforcing our commitment to exceptional work while fostering a company culture built on diversity, innovation, and integrity.”

WBENC Certification: The Gold Standard for Women-Owned Businesses

The WBENC certification standard is the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses in the U.S. The rigorous certification process includes an in-depth review of business documentation and a site inspection, verifying that a company is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women and has the appropriate structure, strategic planning, and leadership in place.

WBENC Certification opens doors to expanded business opportunities, enabling Innovaxis to collaborate with corporations and government entities prioritizing supplier diversity in their procurement strategies.

“There is strength in diversity, and this certification reflects our values, the leadership of Lina, and our talented team,” said Sean Parnell, co-founder and president of Innovaxis. “Diverse perspectives drive better marketing strategies, decision-making, and results for our clients.”

Expanding Opportunities for Clients with Supplier Diversity Goals

For organizations seeking to meet their supplier diversity objectives, working with a WBENC-certified business like Innovaxis provides both a strategic marketing advantage and a meaningful way to support women-owned enterprises. WBENC also offers unparalleled networking, professional development, and business growth opportunities through connections with major corporations and fellow WBEs.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of women-owned and operated businesses. With more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 500 Corporate Members—including Fortune 500 companies and key government agencies—WBENC is committed to driving innovation, opportunity, and economic growth for women entrepreneurs.