Google Combines AI Answers and User Suggestions for Health Searches

ByHilary Ong

Mar 22, 2025

Google has long been a go-to platform for health and wellness-related questions. With the rise of AI-powered features, the company has now made significant changes to how search results are delivered, particularly when it comes to health queries.

AI and User-Generated Suggestions for Health Questions

At Google’s annual health and wellness event, “The Check Up,” the company introduced an update to its Search experience. The new feature combines AI-generated answers with suggestions from actual users, sourced from forums, websites, and other platforms. This update brings a more dynamic approach to health-related searches, as AI Overviews, which summarize information found on the web, will now be paired with suggestions made by real people.

The “What People Suggest” feature is aimed at improving the accuracy and relevance of health-related search results. By blending AI with user-generated content, Google aims to provide a richer, more nuanced search experience. AI still plays a significant role in gathering and categorizing the suggestions, but the human input ensures that the results are not entirely machine-driven.

Since last year’s I/O conference, Google has been vocal about its focus on AI. The company has steadily integrated AI across various products, with Search being one of the main areas of development. AI Overviews, a feature that provides concise summaries of search results, was introduced to give users a quick overview of their queries. As Google continues to refine its AI-driven search experience, it has also experimented with “AI Mode,” which presents AI-generated answers in the form of chatbot responses.

Despite these advances, Google has been careful not to let AI completely replace traditional search results in all areas. For health and wellness-related searches, Google recognizes the importance of human perspectives and user suggestions. As a result, these topics will still feature a mix of AI-powered insights and content curated from real-life experiences.

Author’s Opinion

AI is transforming how we search for information, but when it comes to health and wellness, there’s no substitute for human knowledge and experience. While AI can provide valuable insights, especially in summarizing vast amounts of information, human input ensures that users get practical, real-world advice. Google’s decision to incorporate user suggestions alongside AI answers for health queries is a step in the right direction, balancing technological advancement with the need for authenticity and relevance in such an important domain.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

