GameStop Plans Digital Asset Investments Including Bitcoin After Board Decision

Mar 28, 2025

GameStop Plans Digital Asset Investments Including Bitcoin After Board Decision

GameStop Corporation (GME), the video game retailer turned memecoin stock, is planning to invest in Bitcoin. The company’s board of directors has unanimously approved a plan to acquire digital assets, including Bitcoin and US-dollar-pegged stablecoins. The announcement was made following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report on March 25, 2024.

According to the financial statement, GameStop’s investment policy now allows for investments in certain cryptocurrency assets. The move will be funded using corporate cash reserves or future debt issuances. The company’s cash reserves stood at over $4.77 billion as of February 1, a significant increase from the previous year’s $921.7 million.

GameStop’s interest in Bitcoin is not a recent development. In February, rumors about the company’s possible Bitcoin investment began circulating, after CEO Ryan Cohen shared a social media post featuring Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy and a Bitcoin advocate. This fueled speculation about GameStop’s next move in the digital asset space.

GameStop’s decision to invest in Bitcoin marks a step toward diversifying its holdings, which could help the company tap into the growing cryptocurrency market. The company posted $1.283 billion in net sales during the fourth quarter, and $3.823 billion for fiscal 2024, showing positive momentum after a meme stock frenzy helped turn its fortunes around in recent years.

GameStop’s Strategy Mirrors Successful Digital Asset Moves

Strategy, a company that has also made significant moves in the cryptocurrency market, recently added 6,911 Bitcoin to its reserves, bringing its total stockpile to 506,137 BTC. Strategy now controls roughly 2.4% of Bitcoin’s total supply, a move GameStop seems eager to emulate. This strategy is gaining traction as more companies, particularly those in the tech and finance sectors, explore Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and market volatility.

Author’s Opinion

GameStop’s decision to enter the Bitcoin market might seem risky, but it could help the company secure a foothold in the digital economy. However, this venture should not overshadow the need for GameStop to continue innovating within its core business. It’s essential for the company to balance its cryptocurrency investments with a solid strategy to revive its retail business and attract both traditional and digital investors.

Featured image credit: Chris Potter via Flickr

