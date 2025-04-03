Trump Era Drives Companies to Rebrand, Not Abandon, DEI Initiatives

As companies face increased scrutiny and political pressure, many are rebranding their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts rather than abandoning them altogether. Google, Amazon, and other large corporations are adjusting their DEI language and approaches, reflecting a broader trend in response to the changing political climate under the Trump administration.

Google’s Shift in DEI Strategy

In February, Google announced it would retire its aspirational hiring targets, following an executive order from President Trump aimed at curbing DEI programs. The company, which had set goals to increase representation from underrepresented groups, including people of color, stated that it would continue to align with federal mandates while rethinking its approach to DEI.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, assured staff during an all-hands meeting that Google would continue to support employee resource groups (ERGs), which focus on affinity networks for underrepresented groups. However, the shifting policy reflects broader pressure from the government’s focus on DEI in the workplace, pushing companies like Google to reconsider their strategies for diversity and inclusion.

Amazon also reevaluated its DEI strategy in 2023, consolidating its global teams into a more unified group. Under a new umbrella, “Inclusive Experiences & Technology,” Amazon is continuing its efforts to foster diversity but has altered how it frames and structures its initiatives. Candi Castleberry, vice president of the newly named group, previously held the title of VP of Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, mentioned in December that Amazon was scaling back certain DEI programs, citing inefficiency in some areas while continuing to double down on those with tangible impact.

Shifting Terminology

The terminology surrounding DEI has become increasingly sensitive. Companies like JPMorgan and Walmart have already rebranded their diversity initiatives, shifting from terms like “equity” to “opportunity” and focusing more on belonging. These changes are driven by the political climate, with some companies opting for less controversial language to avoid backlash while still maintaining commitments to diversity.

The legal and regulatory landscape surrounding DEI programs is rapidly evolving. Experts are advising companies to be strategic in their language and approach. For some, like Paradigm’s Joelle Emerson, a shift away from the term DEI is necessary to avoid alienating clients and stakeholders. On the other hand, some professionals, like Fran Harris at SXSW, argue that DEI should continue to be emphasized as an essential part of fostering equal opportunity.

Despite the backlash, studies indicate that DEI work remains popular among workers and organizations. In 2023, 86% of workers expressed support for increasing diversity in the workplace, and 73% of companies listed diversity, equity, and inclusion as a core value.

What The Author Thinks Rebranding DEI initiatives is not the same as abandoning them. While companies may shift their language or strategies to avoid legal challenges or political backlash, the core principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion should remain integral to organizational cultures. It’s critical for businesses to continue adapting their approaches to reflect changing laws and public opinion, while ensuring that the underlying goals of diversity and fairness continue to be pursued.

