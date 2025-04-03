DMR News

Universities Strengthen Policies Amid AI Essay Concerns, Finds EssayShark

Apr 3, 2025

The rise of artificial intelligence in classrooms is rapidly transforming how academic dishonesty is detected—and how students respond to escalating scrutiny. As universities strengthen policies and deploy advanced detection tools, human-authored essays are once again being recognized for their unmatched value in demonstrating authentic student learning.

According to a recent survey by Intelligent.com, 30% of U.S. college students admit to using AI tools like ChatGPT for academic assignments, triggering institutional concern and intensified monitoring of student submissions. Many universities have integrated AI detection software such as Turnitin’s AI checker and GPTZero into their plagiarism protocols, treating AI-generated content as a violation of academic integrity.

One of the clearest voices in this evolving debate is professional writer Melissa Mae, who collaborates with educational platforms and contributes expert commentary on the misuse of generative AI in student writing.

In an in-depth analysis published by EssayShark, titled I’m an Essay Writer, and I Know When You’re Using ChatGPT, Melissa Mae breaks down the patterns she encounters in student submissions that attempt to mask machine-authored work. “It’s not just the wording, it’s the lack of personal argument, the awkward transitions, and the generic, padded tone,” she writes. “AI can mimic structure, but it cannot replicate critical thinking.”

Experts like Mae indicate that students are increasingly blending AI-generated drafts with human editing to better reflect their authentic academic voice. However, this hybrid method doesn’t always protect students from detection. Professors note frequent warning signs: unusual vocabulary, formulaic conclusions, and deviations in writing style. Moreover, AI-written essays frequently struggle with topic specificity and logical coherence, traits essential in academic argumentation.

The penalties for submitting AI-authored essays are substantial. Many institutions now enforce serious consequences such as failing grades, suspension, or expulsion. “Students think they’re outsmarting the system,” Mae says, “but the system is learning faster than they are.”

As institutions implement stricter AI-detection policies, authentic thought and human-authored essays have regained value. Students are advised to reconsider how they use AI tools: “Use it to brainstorm or organize, but not to replace your ideas. Writing is about how you think, not just how you format.”

As universities increasingly focus on the ethics and methods of AI-generated writing, commentaries like those from EssayShark provide critical insights into the shifting educational landscape and help students and educators navigate the new realities of digital-age learning.

About EssayShark

EssayShark is an academic writing platform that collaborates with professional writers and educators to explore trends in education, digital literacy, and ethical academic practices. Through research-based content and expert contributions, EssayShark provides students and educators with insights into evolving challenges in the academic landscape, including the impact of AI on writing and integrity.

