Amazon Resumes Drone Deliveries Following Two-Month Hiatus

Amazon also made headlines last week for officially restarting its drone delivery program, Prime Air. This is on the heals of a two-month suspension which crippled operations in College Station, TX and Tolleson, AZ. In response, earlier this year the company shut down its operations. They flagged concerns related to an abnormality with the drones’ altitude sensor, which they said could present unnecessary hazards during deliveries.

Cause of the Suspension

Dust particles in the air were to blame. They might have resulted in erroneous readings of the drones’ locations when compared to the ground. In a response, Amazon rolled out a software update to address the issue. The company has since been granted approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to return to service. That was not the FAA’s first reaction to the crisis.

Amazon first put a pause on drone deliveries back in January 2023 while it developed this crucial software update. The company went through an imposing interim, as CEO Andy Jassy oversaw company-wide cost-cutting steps. This has included massive layoffs in a number of divisions. These recent crashes raised alarms, especially after two drones in the Prime Air program crashed in December. As Bloomberg pointed out, the crashes were related to a software issue. Prior to these crashes, an MK30 drone crashed two times during test flights. As you may remember, these things happened at Amazon’s sprawling fulfillment center in Pendleton, Oregon.

Despite these challenges, Amazon still seems very hopeful about its drone delivery future. The company has global ambitions to provide 500 million packages per year by drone by the end of the decade.

“Safety underscores everything we do at Prime Air, which is why we paused our operations to conduct a software update on the MK30 drone.” – Av Zammit

Community Concerns and Feedback

During the program’s pause, residents in College Station started to complain about the noise drone technology produced. As the program relaunches, Amazon will be eager to hear feedback from customers. The company committed to watching closely with regulatory agencies to begin reintroducing its service safely and responsibly.

Amazon was affected by weather for once, but that didn’t tell the whole story. Last April, the company shuttered a test site in Lockeford, California, to focus its efforts and resources into fewer operations. The company has undergone several upheavals as it has continued to iterate and experiment with expanding its delivery potential using drone technology.

We’re excited that Prime Air is once again delivering goodness in these two states! Your customers will experience a much better service, focused on safety and reliability. The company has long touted the high priority they give to safety, and they’ve never had a real safety concern arise during testing or operations. It took the decision to halt deliveries, pending implementation of corrective measures, as a precaution.

Author’s Opinion While Amazon’s efforts to fix its drone delivery program are commendable, the repeated setbacks raise concerns about the company’s ability to consistently deliver on its ambitious goals. Despite promising advancements, it’s clear that overcoming technical and operational challenges will be key to its success in this competitive and highly scrutinized market.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

