LCX Partners with SwissFortress to Launch FortressCoin $XFC Token Sale

LCX, a regulated digital asset exchange and trusted token issuer under the Liechtenstein Blockchain Act, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with SwissFortress GmbH, a Swiss-based innovator in privacy-first digital asset management, to launch the public sale of FortressCoin ($XFC).

This collaboration underscores LCX’s leadership in compliant tokenization and institutional-grade digital asset offerings, ensuring the FortressCoin sale aligns fully with current Liechtenstein regulatory frameworks and and European MiCA transitional provisions. LCX is currently operating under the transitional framework, and applied for the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license.

SwissFortress has proactively developed a comprehensive Whie Paper pursuant to MiCA for the issuance of FortressCoin, which is now officially listed in the ESMA register, ensuring transparency and compliance ahead of its admission to trading on LCX.

As the official token issuer and technology service provider, LCX will manage the entire FortressCoin public sale process. The sale will exclusively occur on LCX’s regulated platform, offering participants a secure and trusted environment.

This partnership reaffirms LCX’s ongoing commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and investor protection. FortressCoin is specifically designed to power privacy-preserving blockchain transactions via the SwissFortress Protocol, allowing users to send crypto using human-readable identifiers while safeguarding sensitive transaction data.

The FortressCoin ($XFC) Public Token Sale will be launching soon on the LCX Exchange.

About LCX



LCX is the largest crypto exchange in Liechtenstein. As a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, LCX.com has become one of the fastest-growing digital asset spot exchanges for Euro (EUR), Bitcoin, Ethereum, and hundreds of cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2018, LCX offers solutions for compliant token issuance and RWA tokenization. LCX’s mission is to empower individuals and businesses with secure, innovative crypto solutions, revolutionize finance through blockchain, and enable the freedom of wealth.

About SwissFortress



SwissFortress GmbH is a Swiss-based company focused on advancing privacy and security for blockchain transactions through cutting-edge privacy-preserving protocols and decentralized identity solutions.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. LCX AG is registered as a Trusted Technology Service Provider in Liechtenstein. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before making any investment decisions.

