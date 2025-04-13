Threads Tests Feature to Follow Creators from X

Meta is in the process of testing out a new feature on its Threads platform. This new feature is designed to allow users to more easily engage with their favorite creators off of X. This new feature is in beta testing right now. It allows users to more seamlessly track the same creators they interact with on X, making their shift from one platform to the next a lot less jarring.

Responding to the Exodus of Creators from X

The move follows the exodus of many high-profile creators who have left X for alternative platforms including Threads and Bluesky. Meta wants to make it so creators recreate those same communities on Threads that they lost on X. They accomplish this through clever mechanisms that let users import their following lists. The feature was originally discovered by Jane Manchum Wong, a security researcher and former Meta employee.

Threads users will notice a welcome back-screen that appears as a pop-up message within the mobile app. It will prompt them to “Discover trending creators from X. This helpful pop-up will walk you through the process of downloading a list of who you follow on X and importing that into Threads. Remember though, this feature largely serves the interests of “popular creators.” That means that not every creator you follow on X will be importable.

Though Booker, the Ottawa-based spokesperson for Meta, touted it as an exciting new feature. Lastly, they’re testing an easier way for you to discover and follow creators from other platforms on Threads, helping you more easily connect with the people and conversations that inspire you. This announcement further emphasizes Meta’s focus on user experience and onboarding new users to Threads.

As of the end of January 2023, Threads boasted more than 320 million monthly active users. That was an enormous leap from 300 million in December. This massive influx reflects the growing interest in such a platform, as more users search for new places to connect beyond X. Only with this new user engagement will their new video feature truly shine. It’ll be especially useful if you’re still getting your sea legs when it comes to Threads.

Meta has not responded to TechCrunch’s questions about what, specifically, the feature will look like or how it will roll out. The company is committed to providing the right tools that best empower users and creators. These tools increase their capacity to bring people together and facilitate those important conversations.

What The Author Thinks Meta’s new feature on Threads represents a strategic move to help retain creators who have shifted from X to other platforms. By making it easier for users to track and follow these creators, Meta is ensuring that users can seamlessly continue to engage with their favorite influencers, thereby fostering community growth. However, the real challenge will be whether the feature can attract and retain creators long-term, as they continue to explore multiple platforms for visibility and engagement.

Featured image credit: Julio Lopez via Pexels

