Directly.xyz Expands Crypto-Powered Real Estate Platform To Indonesia And Thailand

Apr 13, 2025

Directly.xyz, a cutting-edge real estate platform from Dubai that lets users finalize property deals with crypto, has revealed its move into Bali (Indonesia) and Thailand. The move follows a recent strategic funding round led by V3V Ventures and underscores Directly’s commitment to making global real estate more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective.

Founded by real estate veterans, Directly.xyz operates under its own brokerage license, eliminating the need for third-party intermediaries and cutting extra fees to zero percent. Buyers can pay in crypto or opt for traditional payment methods, all with an average closing time of just 48 hours. Starting in 2025, Directly is offering up to 2% cashback on every property deal — with an even higher cashback rate available for attendees of TOKEN2049 in Dubai and Singapore. At this year’s TOKEN2049 events, the company plans a major marketing presence to connect with the broader Web3 community and highlight the potential of crypto-based real estate transactions.

Global Expansion

Having first established a foothold in Dubai’s dynamic market, Directly.xyz is now bringing its streamlined “crypto-to-property” model to Indonesia (Bali) and Thailand, two of the fastest-growing regions for international real estate investment and digital nomad communities. The company’s strategic partnership with V3V Ventures provides the funding and ecosystem support needed to accelerate this global rollout.

Residency Benefits

Beyond the attractive cashback, purchasing property through Directly.xyz can also facilitate residency opportunities in both Dubai and other jurisdictions. This feature is especially appealing to crypto entrepreneurs and investors seeking a convenient path to establish themselves in major hubs for digital assets.

“We are excited to introduce our zero extra fees model and rapid 48-hour property closing experience to new markets,” said Ilya Govyadko, CEO of Directly.xyz. “Our recent funding from V3V Ventures enables us to scale faster, giving more people the freedom to acquire real estate anywhere, using the payment methods that suit them best.”

