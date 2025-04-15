DMR News

Apple Developing Vision Pro Model with Mac Connectivity

ByHilary Ong

Apr 15, 2025

Apple plans to launch a cheaper, more consumer-friendly Vision Pro headset, sources say. This new model addresses almost all the grievances of the current device. Along with a price tag approaching $3,500, it’s been bagged for being too cumbersome. We all know that Apple is highly committed to improving user experience. The company must be hard at work on an intermediate version of the Vision Pro that connects directly and easily to Macs.

Vision Pro’s Mixed Reality Features and Challenges

Apple’s Vision Pro is a new kind of mixed reality headset, a device that combines virtual reality and augmented reality experiences. Whatever the impact of some of its highly innovative features, disappointing sales have plagued the headset since it first came to market. Apple is clearly acting on this feedback. The company is currently pursuing two parallel models to address consumer and enterprise user markets. The forthcoming model will enable users to beam any content straight to their displays and use enterprise apps better than ever.

Apple is definitely trying to address all of the controversy around the Vision Pro. The company has proved more interested in ongoing discussion to determine the best path forward product-wise. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has the same ultimate goal—creating lightweight augmented reality glasses. Overall, he sees the Vision Pro as only the opening move in a bigger play for mixed reality technology. We know we’ve got to deliver on product execution and Apple knows that and they have no interest in bailing on Vision Pro.

Most consumers report that the first Vision Pro model, at close to 600 grams, is too heavy. This weight gets pretty tiresome over long stretches of use. The premium price tag has scared off many would-be purchasers, forcing Apple to focus on value in its upcoming devices. The firm’s goal is to develop an even more accessible product that still delivers the same high-quality performance but at a lower cost.

Apple’s commitment to move forward with the Vision Pro is a strong signal that they have faith in the future of mixed reality technology. To reach a broader audience, Apple would be interested in creating lighter and cheaper versions. Their goal is to bring a new wave of consumer enthusiasm for their entire product line. These improvements have the potential to greatly improve how people use technology in their everyday lives. This effect is highly significant in enterprise contexts.

Author’s Opinion

Apple’s willingness to invest in refining its Vision Pro suggests that the company is serious about shaping the future of mixed reality. Despite initial setbacks, the plan to release more accessible models shows their commitment to making this technology mainstream. If Apple can address the weight and pricing concerns, it may spark a revolution in how people experience augmented and virtual reality, both at home and in the workplace.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hilary Ong

