SOLLONG Korea Summit & Global Computing Resources Conference Successfully Concluded

In April 2025, SOLLONG successfully held its first Global Computing Resources Conference and User Meetup in Gangnam, Seoul, marking a significant step forward in the project’s international expansion. The summit attracted numerous experts from the technology, investment, and blockchain sectors, who came together to witness SOLLONG’s groundbreaking achievements in AI cloud computing and decentralized computing power.

Under the theme of “Reshaping the Value of Cloud Computing and Giving Back to Every User,” the event addressed the industry challenges caused by the soaring costs of cloud services amid the rapid growth of the AI sector. The SOLLONG team presented its unique technical solution: by building an efficient, decentralized computing network that leverages idle terminal devices, SOLLONG significantly reduces the high expenses traditionally associated with AI cloud computing. Moreover, SOLLONG innovatively redirects a portion of the fees that would typically be paid to major tech companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud back to its users, establishing a truly user-centered computing ecosystem.

During the summit, SOLLONG Founder and CEO Richard Ren attended the event and delivered a keynote speech. He provided an in-depth introduction to SOLLONG’s strategic plan to build a distributed AI infrastructure based on smartphones. Richard emphasized that with the global proliferation of smart devices, smartphones have naturally become ideal nodes for edge computing. By optimizing hardware utilization, SOLLONG transforms personal devices into usable computing units, significantly lowering infrastructure costs and allowing ordinary users to easily participate in the global intelligent computing network.

Regarding future business strategies, Richard stated that SOLLONG is committed to creating an open, scalable, decentralized AI infrastructure platform. By integrating smartphones, home routers, IoT devices, and more, SOLLONG aims to build the world’s largest distributed computing pool. In the future, SOLLONG will not only support AI model training and data processing but will also empower emerging fields such as Web3, edge computing, and the metaverse, becoming an indispensable driving force for the digital economy.

Since its inception, SOLLONG has rapidly accumulated 150,000 registered users through its technological innovation and strong reputation. These users contribute their idle device resources and form a vital part of SOLLONG’s decentralized network. The team noted that this model not only enhances the efficiency of global computing resource utilization but also provides users with continuous and considerable returns, realizing a true sharing of technological dividends.

At the Seoul Gangnam meetup, SOLLONG also showcased several key application scenarios, including AI model training acceleration, Web3 project support, and edge computing optimization, further demonstrating the broad applicability and commercial potential of its technology roadmap. The atmosphere was lively, with active discussions and interactions among attendees. Many expressed strong interest in SOLLONG’s future developments and looked forward to participating in the project’s ecosystem.

Looking ahead, SOLLONG plans to establish Korea as a key strategic hub and expand its reach across Southeast Asia, progressively building a global business network. Within the year, SOLLONG aims to strengthen its presence in the Korean market through partnerships with local industries and to accelerate the development of node networks and user communities in Southeast Asian markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing evolution of large AI models and the surging demand for computing power, SOLLONG offers a new paradigm for the industry with its low-cost, high-efficiency computing network model. The team shared its long-term vision: to enable everyone to easily participate in the transformation of global intelligent computing and benefit from it. Through continuous technological innovation and ecosystem development, SOLLONG is committed to becoming a global leader in decentralized computing infrastructure, providing robust support for future industries like Web3, AI, and IoT.

With the successful conclusion of the Korea Summit, SOLLONG has officially launched its global expansion journey. Moving forward, SOLLONG will continue to uphold its core values of “User-Centric, Technology-Driven, and Open Collaboration,” joining hands with global partners to usher in a new era of intelligent computing