PlaySafe USA Announces Expansion of Life-Saving Youth Sports Safety Programs in Underserved Communities

Bridging Critical Healthcare Gaps in Youth Sports

In a groundbreaking effort to improve student-athlete safety, PlaySafe USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthcare access for youth in underserved communities, has announced an ambitious expansion of its services across multiple states. The initiative, spearheaded by President and CEO Brandy Singleton, seeks to address the glaring shortage of athletic trainers and critical healthcare resources in schools, especially those in rural and low-income areas.

For years, schools across the country have faced a significant challenge in providing student-athletes with adequate medical care during sporting activities. According to the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, nearly half of U.S. schools do not have a full-time athletic trainer. This shortage leaves many young athletes vulnerable to serious injury, mental health struggles, and opioid misuse. With PlaySafe USA’s innovative model, the organization is ensuring that every student, regardless of their community’s resources, has access to a licensed athletic trainer, mental health programs, and opioid misuse prevention education.

“The youth sports safety crisis in underserved communities is one that can no longer be ignored,” said Brandy Singleton, PlaySafe USA’s CEO. “PlaySafe USA is proud to stand at the forefront of this movement, advocating for systemic changes that ensure equitable access to healthcare for all student-athletes.”

PlaySafe USA’s Scalable Model: From Grassroots to Statewide Policy Change



What began as a local initiative has grown into a scalable model of success that is now being discussed across the country. In its early years, PlaySafe USA focused on addressing the immediate needs of schools by embedding licensed athletic trainers within the community. However, as the organization’s impact began to expand, Singleton and her team realized the importance of pushing for policy change.

One of the organization’s key initiatives has been the South Carolina Project PlaySafe, which has provided legislative advocacy for sports medicine services in schools and safety certification for youth coaches.

“Expanding from a grassroots effort to one that will be integrated into public policy is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication,” added Singleton. “It’s not just about providing a service—it’s about creating a sustainable, scalable infrastructure that addresses the root causes of healthcare disparities in youth sports.”

The success of PlaySafe USA’s statewide model has already inspired similar initiatives in other regions, providing a blueprint for how organizations can bring about lasting systemic change.

A Leader in Nonprofit Innovation: Empowering Women in Leadership

At the helm of PlaySafe USA is Brandy Singleton, a visionary nonprofit leader whose commitment to empowering communities is matched by her dedication to advancing women in leadership. As a female CEO in a field traditionally dominated by men—sports, healthcare, and public health—Singleton has become an influential advocate for women’s leadership in nonprofit spaces.

Beyond her work with PlaySafe USA, Singleton has also established a consulting practice aimed at empowering women leaders, particularly international women navigating leadership roles in the United States. This dual commitment to improving both youth safety and women’s leadership underscores Singleton’s broader vision of equity, not just in healthcare but in leadership roles across sectors.

Singleton’s work has earned her recognition, including the Women of Influence Award, Empowering Women Award in 2024 and designation as a South Carolina Angel Charity by the Secretary of State. She has also been named a fellow of the Appalachian Leadership Institute and an alumna of the American Express Global Leadership Academy.

“Leadership, to me, is about breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for others to thrive,” said Singleton. “Through both PlaySafe USA and my consulting work, I am deeply committed to ensuring that the next generation of leaders is equipped to excel in a diverse and evolving world.”

Prevention First: A Public Health Approach to Youth Wellness



One of the key tenets of PlaySafe USA’s work is its focus on prevention—an approach that sets it apart from traditional healthcare models. By integrating injury prevention, mental health support, and opioid misuse education into its core programming, PlaySafe USA offers a holistic model that proactively addresses the needs of student-athletes.

In addition to providing athletic training services, the organization has become a leader in adolescent mental health advocacy, especially in the context of sports. With the rise of mental health challenges among young people, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, PlaySafe USA is focused on creating safe, supportive environments for students to thrive both physically and mentally.

“Prevention isn’t just about treating injuries—it’s about creating systems where young people feel supported in every aspect of their health,” Singleton explained. “By addressing mental health, injury prevention, and substance misuse, we are taking a proactive approach that will reduce long-term healthcare burdens and improve outcomes for youth nationwide.”

Recognition and Credibility: A Proven Record of Impact

As PlaySafe USA continues to expand its reach, it has garnered accolades and recognition for its innovative work. The Empowering Women Award and designation as a South Carolina Angel Charity have highlighted the organization’s commitment to both community health and social justice. Moreover, Singleton’s leadership has been acknowledged through various fellowships and leadership programs, affirming her position as a national leader in nonprofit work.

“These recognitions are a reflection of the hard work and impact of our team, and they validate our model as one that truly works,” Singleton said. “Our focus on scalable, evidence-based programs ensures that we’re not just offering a temporary solution, but a sustainable framework for positive change.”

Moving Forward: Expanding PlaySafe USA’s Impact

Looking ahead, PlaySafe USA is committed to continuing its mission of closing the healthcare gaps in youth sports safety. With a growing network of licensed athletic trainers and wellness programs in schools, the organization is now focused on expanding its footprint to new states and communities. Additionally, PlaySafe USA plans to continue its advocacy work, pushing for policies that support equitable healthcare access for all students.

For more information on PlaySafe USA and to get involved, visit their website at www.playsafeusa.org.

About PlaySafe USA:

PlaySafe USA is a nonprofit organization committed to improving youth sports safety by providing licensed athletic trainers, mental health resources, and opioid misuse prevention programs in underserved communities. PlaySafe USA has become a leader in bridging healthcare gaps and advocating for systemic change in the sports medicine field. With a focus on education, prevention, and community-centered care, PlaySafe USA is shaping the future of youth wellness and sports safety across the country.

