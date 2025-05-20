Franchi Law Recognized as Rising Force in Tampa Bay for Injury and DUI Legal Representation

Results-Driven Representation in Injury and DUI Cases

Franchi Law has earned a reputation for its relentless, trial-first approach, a strategy that often leads to stronger settlements and court victories for clients. The firm has successfully represented victims of car accidents, slip-and-falls, and wrongful death, as well as individuals charged with their first DUI or other criminal offenses in Florida.

Unlike firms that prioritize quick settlements, Franchi Law prepares every case as though it will go to trial, ensuring no corners are cut and no opportunities are missed.

“We don’t back down from insurance companies or prosecutors,” says William Franchi, founder of Franchi Law. “Every case we handle gets the full weight of our courtroom strategy, because we believe that’s how clients get the justice they deserve.”

Trusted by Clients and Referred by Peers

Franchi Law’s reputation extends beyond courtroom outcomes. The firm is also one of the most trusted names among fellow attorneys in the region who regularly refer complex or high-risk cases for trial representation.

Clients praise the firm for its personalized, responsive approach, offering clear guidance, frequent communication, and a deep sense of compassion during what are often the most stressful moments in their lives.

The firm's track record includes:

Millions recovered in personal injury and wrongful death settlements

Consistent five-star reviews for DUI defense and injury litigation

Referrals from other attorneys who trust Franchi Law with their most serious cases

Super Lawyers Rising Stars Recognition

William Franchi has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star, an honor awarded to only 2.5% of attorneys in Florida each year. This distinction highlights his legal skill, ethical standards, and commitment to excellence in trial law.

“It’s an honor, but for me it’s also a responsibility,” Franchi says. “When you earn that level of recognition, it means you need to keep pushing even harder for your clients and your community.”

Serving the Greater Tampa Bay Community with Integrity

As a Tampa-based law firm, Franchi Law is deeply rooted in the local community. The firm frequently supports local events, educates the public on legal rights, and offers free consultations to injury victims and first-time DUI defendants seeking guidance.

Through its “no win, no fee” policy, the firm removes financial barriers for injury victims and helps them pursue justice without the burden of upfront legal costs.

“The system is already stacked against everyday people,” Franchi adds. “Our role is to level the playing field and make sure people get a fair shot. Whether they’re injured in a crash or pulled over after a mistake.”

About Franchi Law

Franchi Law is a Florida-based trial law firm focused on personal injury and DUI defense in the greater Tampa Bay area. Founded by attorney William Franchi, the firm is known for its aggressive representation, personalized service, and courtroom readiness. With a focus on car accidents, wrongful death, and DUI charges, Franchi Law serves as a trusted advocate for clients across Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and surrounding communities.

