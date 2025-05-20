A Cultural Milestone in Airport Dining

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is home to Mama Go’s Filipino Cuisine, the first Filipino restaurant in any U.S. airport, marking a significant moment in airport dining. Since opening in May 2020, Mama Go’s has introduced travelers to the authentic, flavorful tastes of Filipino cuisine, offering a refreshing departure from the typical airport fare.

The restaurant, located in Harvey Milk Terminal 1 near Gate B18, is the creation of Lady Luck Gourmet, a family-owned business with over 50 years of experience in Filipino culinary traditions. By combining fast service with authentic flavors, Mama Go’s has become a favorite among travelers and locals alike, offering a unique taste of Filipino culture on a global stage.

Award-Winning Filipino Cuisine at SFO

Mama Go’s Filipino Cuisine has received well-deserved recognition as the “Best Filipino Food in San Francisco” for 2025. This award celebrates the restaurant’s consistent excellence in delivering traditional Filipino dishes while meeting the modern demands of quick-service dining. Since its inception, Mama Go’s has become a cultural beacon at SFO, where it is appreciated for its exceptional food, speed, and service.

The award highlights Mama Go’s as a culinary force, not just for the Filipino American community but also for food lovers around the world. The restaurant stands as proof that airport dining can be both convenient and culturally rich, setting a new standard for culinary experiences in airports nationwide.

Bringing Filipino Flavors to the World

Filipino cuisine is often referred to as the “original fusion cuisine,” as it blends influences from Chinese, Spanish, American, Japanese, and Malaysian culinary traditions. Mama Go’s embraces this diversity, offering signature dishes such as Chicken Adobo, Beef Kaldereta, Pork Bicol Express, and Pancit Bihon. Each dish is crafted with care, capturing the heart and soul of Filipino home cooking.

For health-conscious travelers, the restaurant offers gluten-free and vegan options like Vegan Pancit Bihon and Garlic Fried Rice with Edamame, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the rich flavors of Filipino cuisine regardless of dietary preferences.

Fast Service, High-Quality Dining

Understanding the needs of busy travelers, Mama Go’s prepares dishes in small batches throughout the day to maintain freshness and flavor. With a convenient point-and-pick format, meals are served hot and ready in minutes, offering guests a satisfying dining experience without the wait. This balance of speed, quality, and authenticity has made Mama Go’s a standout in SFO’s diverse dining scene.

While many fast-casual restaurants prioritize speed at the expense of quality, Mama Go’s strikes the perfect balance, serving freshly prepared meals that are full of flavor and authenticity. This has garnered praise from food critics and customers alike, who consistently rave about the restaurant’s offerings.

Recognition from Food Critics and Travelers

Since its opening, Mama Go’s has earned widespread acclaim from both food critics and travelers. It was included in The Points Guy’s list of “10 Airport Restaurants in the World So Good You Won’t Want to Leave the Terminal,” and Food & Wine highlighted it as one of the reasons SFO was named “Best Airport Food in America” in 2024.

Chef Maneet Chauhan, a judge on Chopped, has also named Mama Go’s one of her favorite airport meals, underscoring the restaurant’s growing influence in the food world. With a solid 4.5-star rating and over 450 reviews on Yelp and 375 on Google, Mama Go’s continues to impress travelers, maintaining a strong reputation for offering “the best airport food” many have ever had.

A Legacy of Filipino Cuisine at SFO

Mama Go’s is not just an airport restaurant—it’s a reflection of over 50 years of Filipino culinary tradition. Created by Lady Luck Gourmet, a family-run business, the restaurant is dedicated to bringing the flavors of the Philippines to the forefront. As the first Filipino restaurant in a U.S. airport, Mama Go’s has become an important cultural milestone, helping to ensure that Filipino cuisine is recognized on the global stage.

This success mirrors the growing demand for diverse culinary options in airports, and Mama Go’s represents a key step in the ongoing effort to elevate Filipino food and culture in mainstream food culture.

What Customers Are Saying

With a 4.5-star rating and over 600 reviews between Yelp and Google, Mama Go’s continues to win over travelers. Here’s what some satisfied customers have said:

“The best airport meal I’ve ever had. The beef kaldereta was absolutely delicious. I’m so bummed this shop is at SFO because I would go regularly otherwise!” — Alison V.

“Mama Go’s is bar none the best restaurant in Terminal 1, if not all of SFO. They’re extremely friendly, their food is delicious and fresh, and they’re really quick if you’ve got an imminent flight.” — Shahira O.

“This is airport food!?!? The food is great, maybe the best I’ve ever had at an airport, and the price is quite reasonable. Nice servers, generous portions.” — John M.

About Mama Go’s Filipino Cuisine

Mama Go’s Filipino Cuisine, established by Lady Luck Gourmet, is the first Filipino restaurant at any U.S. airport. Opened in May 2020 at San Francisco International Airport, it provides travelers with a fast-casual dining experience, offering authentic Filipino dishes, as well as inclusive options like vegan and gluten-free meals. The restaurant is located in Harvey Milk Terminal 1, near Gate B18.

