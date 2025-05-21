DMR News

Eyes Up Training Limited Announces Groundbreaking Shift in Workplace Resilience Strategy with Trauma-Responsive Emotional Intelligence Model

May 21, 2025

Revolutionising Resilience: A Strategic Intervention for Burnout-Prone Workforces

Eyes Up Training Limited has officially announced the launch of a strategic, trauma-responsive emotional intelligence training model that redefines how resilience is cultivated in today’s workplaces. Targeting high-stress environments—including healthcare, education, social services, and emergency response—the UK-based organisation delivers a pioneering solution to an urgent global issue: staff burnout and emotional fatigue.


Sven Lauch, founder of Eyes Up Training Limited, leads a dynamic training session, introducing a revolutionary trauma-responsive emotional intelligence model designed to address burnout and emotional fatigue in high-stress industries.

Founded by accredited Emotional Logic coach Sven Lauch, Eyes Up Training’s newly formalised approach replaces outdated, reactive models of resilience with a preparedness-based framework built on systemic emotional intelligence (EQ). The announcement comes amid growing demand for sustainable mental health support within sectors facing chronic exposure to secondary trauma.

From Crisis to Catalyst: A Personal Story Drives Organisational Transformation

The foundation of this announcement lies in the lived experience of its founder. Sven Lauch’s own mental health crisis in 2017 catalysed a transformative journey through Emotional Logic, equipping him with practical tools for emotional processing and relational empathy. Within a year, his personal healing began to extend outward—first to his family, then to colleagues, and now, to organisations across the UK.

This evolution laid the groundwork for the company’s mission: to embed emotional intelligence not as a soft skill but as a structural competency. “The current model of resilience asks the individual to bounce back. But in high-stress roles, bouncing back repeatedly isn’t sustainable,” said Lauch. “We are offering an integrated language of emotional preparedness—one that is preventive, communal, and culturally embedded.”

The Announcement: System-Wide EQ Integration Model Launched

Eyes Up Training’s announcement introduces a structured solution that aligns emotional intelligence training with organisational development strategies. Instead of treating EQ as an isolated topic, the training model incorporates it into every layer of staff training and leadership development.

This includes:

  • Emotional preparedness modules to reduce impact from secondary trauma
  • Organisation-wide EQ language implementation
  • Leadership programs tailored to trauma-exposed professions
  • Person-centred coaching grounded in evidence-based Emotional Logic methodology

The approach challenges the dominant industry standard, which places resilience as an individual burden, often only addressed after emotional fatigue has already occurred.


Sven Lauch presenting the transformative principles of a trauma-responsive emotional intelligence model, drawn from his personal journey to promote sustainable resilience in high-stress industries

Evidence-Informed Strategy Backed by Thought Leadership

The company’s strategy is supported by an expanding library of thought leadership articles authored by Lauch, including:

These articles lay the conceptual foundation for Eyes Up Training’s new model, offering a compelling reframing of resilience that prioritises culture over correction.

Why This Announcement Matters

The launch of Eyes Up Training’s trauma-responsive EQ model arrives at a pivotal moment. Studies from leading occupational health bodies highlight skyrocketing rates of staff burnout across public service and high-pressure roles. By offering organisations an integrated emotional intelligence language—rather than isolated interventions—Eyes Up Training addresses the emotional root systems that often go unacknowledged in traditional professional development.

This announcement signals a critical shift in the conversation: from reactive wellness initiatives to proactive, structural emotional literacy. It’s not just a program—it’s a framework for culture change.

Founder’s Message to Stakeholders

“There is an urgent need for a paradigm shift in how we approach emotional resilience,” said Lauch. “What we’re announcing today is not a product. It’s a sustainable solution. It’s a call for organisations to stop outsourcing emotional safety to individuals and start embedding it as a cultural standard.”

With this public announcement, Eyes Up Training opens new engagement pathways for organisations ready to explore preventative mental health strategy, values-based training, and leadership rooted in emotional intelligence.

About Eyes Up Training Limited

Eyes Up Training Limited was founded by Sven Lauch, an accredited Emotional Logic coach with over 30 years’ experience in training, tutoring, and public speaking. The company is headquartered in the UK and specialises in trauma-responsive emotional intelligence programs for organisations operating in high-pressure environments. Drawing from both academic foundations and lived experience, Eyes Up Training delivers tools and language systems that promote heart-level transformation and structural emotional wellbeing.

Media Contact

Name: Sven Lauch
Title: Director
Email: sven@eyesup.eu
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/svenlauch
 TikTok: tiktok.com/@resilience.and.eq
 Website: eyesup.eu

